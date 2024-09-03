This budget Samsung Android is easy to recommend at this new low price

Need a budget-friendly smartphone that performs well, boasts a solid camera setup and is guaranteed Android updates for years to come? You’d be hard pressed to find a better deal than this Samsung handset.

Get a SIM-free Samsung A15 5G handset for just £143.45 from Amazon and save a massive £55.55 off its RRP.

With a 6.5-inch Super AMOLED screen, the A15 not only offers a clear and vibrant picture but is also fitted with Samsung’s Vision Boost technology which can reach up to 800 nits of brightness, making the handset easy to use in bright sunlight.

The A15 even boasts a 90Hz refresh rate for smooth scrolling (which is actually more than Apple’s current flagship iPhone 15).

Keen photographers will especially appreciate the A15’s camera setup, which includes a 13MP front camera for taking the occasional selfie and video call and a trio of rear lenses which stars a solid 50MP main lens.

Running on an octa-core processor, the A15 promises impressive power for comfortable, everyday use. It also features 5G connectivity which means the A15 can run quickly too, even while you’re on the go.

Despite being a budget-friendly offering, the A15 is built to last with Samsung promising the handset will receive up to four generations of Android OS upgrades and five years of security maintenance. This means you won’t need to worry about upgrading your phone for years to come.

Although we haven’t reviewed the Samsung Galaxy A15 handset ourselves, it currently boasts a 4.3-star rating which is based on over 30 customer reviews. Customers say the handset is easy to use and feels solid and durable.

If you’re looking for a budget Android smartphone that’s still capable and performs well, but doesn’t have all the frills of a more premium handset then the Samsung Galaxy A15 is an ideal choice.