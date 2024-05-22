Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

This Bosch vacuum deal leaves Dyson in the dust

Jessica Gorringe By Jessica Gorringe
Staff Writer

Need a new vacuum but don’t want to splurge? Grab the top-rated Bosch cordless vacuum for a true bargain with this limited time deal on Amazon.

Save a massive £200.99 and get the Bosch Unlimited Serie 8 Gen 2 ProHome cordless vacuum cleaner for just £299 on Amazon.

This is the lowest price we’ve seen for the vacuum cleaner on Amazon since the beginning of January 2024. As this is a limited time deal, we’d suggest acting fast as we don’t expect this to hang around for long.

Save over £200 on this top-rated Bosch cordless vacuum

Nab a genuine bargain and get the Bosch ProHome (BCS8224GB) Cordless Vacuum Cleaner for just £299 on Amazon, which is the lowest price we’ve seen since January 2024.

  • Was £499.99
  • Now £299
The Bosch Unlimited Serie 8 Gen 2 ProHome offers the best of both worlds for vacuuming as you get the convenience and flexibility of cordless cleaning and Bosch promises no compromise on performance, as the device is as powerful as a corded model. 

Bosch throws in a range of useful accessories too including a 2-in-1 furniture brush and upholstery nozzle, a long flexible crevice nozzle for reaching behind large furniture and even a keyboard nozzle for gentle cleaning. 

Not only is the vacuum itself multi-use but so are its batteries. Bosch is part of one of the largest cross-brand 18V battery systems which means its two included rechargeable batteries are compatible with numerous other power tools and gardening devices from Bosch and other brands too.

You won’t need to worry about constantly swapping floor heads either, as the Bosch ProHome is fitted with Auto Detect technology which adjusts the suction to suit the floor type, regardless of whether it’s a carpet or hard floor. The main HighPower Brush floor head is also fitted with LED lights to highlight any potential missed spots.

As if this package wasn’t generous enough, Bosch includes a 10-year motor guarantee to give you extra peace of mind that this appliance will comfortably see you through the next decade of cleaning. 

Although we haven’t reviewed the Bosch Unlimited Serie 8 Gen 2 ProHome cordless vacuum ourselves yet, it currently has an average 4.5-star rating based on Amazon customer reviews. Customers say the device is well-made, lightweight and powerful. 

If you want a cordless vacuum that boasts the same power as a corded model and is built to last for 10 years, the Bosch Unlimited Serie 8 Gen 2 ProHome is the perfect deal for you.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

