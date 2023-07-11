Amazon Prime day is here! Check out the latest deals

Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

This Bluetti Prime Day deal just made your next camping trip even better

Thomas Deehan In partnership with By Thomas Deehan linkedin Contact via linkedin
Deputy Editor

For any outdoor enthusiasts out there, you’ll definitely want to check out Amazon’s huge Prime Day price cut on the Bluetti EB3A portable power station.

Amazon Prime subscribers can pick up the powerful Bluetti EB3A for just £219 right now, a considerable reduction on its original £349 price point. For everything that the EB3A offers, this deal is far too good to pass up if you need a reliable power source for your next camping trip.

Bear in mind that because this is a Prime Day deal, you need to have an active Amazon Prime membership in order to make use of it. Luckily Amazon’s currently running a 30-day free trial to Prime right now, so you can snag the deal without needing to spend an extra penny on top.

As any good camper knows, having a reliable power source is essential, and there’s nothing worse than being stranded without access to power when you need it the most. Luckily, Bluetti is one of the most trusted brands in the world of portable power.

Bluetti Prime Day Deal

Bluetti Prime Day Deal

There’s never been a better time to prepare for your next adventure with this incredible Prime Day deal on the Bluetti EB3A.

  • Amazon
  • Was £349
  • Now £219
View Deal

For starters, the EB3A has a whopping 268Wh battery cell that can reach an 80% charge from 0% in just 30 minutes. When it’s all topped up, you’ll have an array of nine ports available at your disposal, ranging from a 600W AC outlet to a 100W USB-C port, so no matter which devices and cables you bring with you, everything can be covered with ease.

Despite the sheer amount of ports on the EB3A, none of it comes at the cost of portability as the device comes with a sturdy easy-carry handle and weighs no more than 4.6kg. This means you’ll never be stuck lugging heavy equipment around if you need to move your campsite at short notice.

The EB3A can also work with any solar panels that you might have lying around, with support for up to 200W solar charging.

Simply put, if you’re looking to add a bit more luxury to your next camping trip without breaking the bank, then you’d be hard pressed to find a better deal than Amazon’s Prime Day offer on the Bluetti EB3A.

This article has been published in parternship with Bluetti. You can read about our partnership policies here.

You might like…

The Fire TV Stick 4K is a bargain buy in this Prime Day price crash

The Fire TV Stick 4K is a bargain buy in this Prime Day price crash

Chris Smith 33 mins ago
The Galaxy Watch 5 has plumetted in the Prime Day sale

The Galaxy Watch 5 has plumetted in the Prime Day sale

Chris Smith 55 mins ago
Prime Day’s big iPad Mini deal is here

Prime Day’s big iPad Mini deal is here

Chris Smith 1 hour ago
Best Prime Day Camera Deals: Our favourite camera discounts so far

Best Prime Day Camera Deals: Our favourite camera discounts so far

Hannah Davies 2 hours ago
Quick, Apple’s pricey Magic Keyboard has a Prime Day deal attached

Quick, Apple’s pricey Magic Keyboard has a Prime Day deal attached

Gemma Ryles 3 hours ago
Apple Pencil Gen 2 just got a super rare discount for Prime Day

Apple Pencil Gen 2 just got a super rare discount for Prime Day

Hannah Davies 4 hours ago
Thomas Deehan
In partnership with By Thomas Deehan linkedin Contact via linkedin
Deputy Editor
After graduating with an MA in History from University College London and cutting his teeth for several years as a journalist in the film and TV industries, Tom joined the Trusted Reviews team as a Co…

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.