This Bluetti Prime Day deal just made your next camping trip even better

For any outdoor enthusiasts out there, you’ll definitely want to check out Amazon’s huge Prime Day price cut on the Bluetti EB3A portable power station.

Amazon Prime subscribers can pick up the powerful Bluetti EB3A for just £219 right now, a considerable reduction on its original £349 price point. For everything that the EB3A offers, this deal is far too good to pass up if you need a reliable power source for your next camping trip.

Bear in mind that because this is a Prime Day deal, you need to have an active Amazon Prime membership in order to make use of it. Luckily Amazon’s currently running a 30-day free trial to Prime right now, so you can snag the deal without needing to spend an extra penny on top.

As any good camper knows, having a reliable power source is essential, and there’s nothing worse than being stranded without access to power when you need it the most. Luckily, Bluetti is one of the most trusted brands in the world of portable power.

For starters, the EB3A has a whopping 268Wh battery cell that can reach an 80% charge from 0% in just 30 minutes. When it’s all topped up, you’ll have an array of nine ports available at your disposal, ranging from a 600W AC outlet to a 100W USB-C port, so no matter which devices and cables you bring with you, everything can be covered with ease.

Despite the sheer amount of ports on the EB3A, none of it comes at the cost of portability as the device comes with a sturdy easy-carry handle and weighs no more than 4.6kg. This means you’ll never be stuck lugging heavy equipment around if you need to move your campsite at short notice.

The EB3A can also work with any solar panels that you might have lying around, with support for up to 200W solar charging.

Simply put, if you’re looking to add a bit more luxury to your next camping trip without breaking the bank, then you’d be hard pressed to find a better deal than Amazon’s Prime Day offer on the Bluetti EB3A.

This article has been published in parternship with Bluetti. You can read about our partnership policies here.