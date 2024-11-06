This Black Friday Galaxy Z Flip 6 deal is a dream come true for content creators

Budding content creators might want to take note of this Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6 5G deal ahead of Black Friday.

Fonehouse is offering a killer contract deal on the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6 5G right now. It’ll get you Samsung’s latest compact foldable with unlimited data for just £40 a month, with no up front fee.

Get the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6 with unlimited data for £40 a month The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6 can be had on contract for £40 a month and no up front fee ahead of Black Friday. Fonehouse

We’ve been featuring a lot of Fonehouse deals of late, largely thanks to its Black Friday Price Promise. This means that if you find the same deal for cheaper elsewhere at any time over the Black Friday month, Fonehouse will refund the difference.

Given that Black Friday itself is still several weeks away, that’s incredibly reassuring.

Experienced contributor Cam Bunton reviewed the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6 at launch and handed out a highly respectable score of 4 out of 5, and praised Samsung’s focus on practical improvements over whimsical new features.

“The durability feels better this time, the powerful processor isn’t as hamstrung by the lack of effective cooling, and even battery life from the relatively low capacity is pretty solid,” he noted.

He also noted that the camera was much improved (which is almost always an issue on foldables), and that the screen performs better in bright conditions.

The key appeal of the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6 is that it’s a full-sized phone that folds in half, making it much easier to lug around in a small pocket or bag. This bendy form factor inevitably involves compromises on key components, but the Galaxy Z Flip 6 is the least compromised phone of its type we’ve seen.

It’s also great for content creators just starting out, thanks to its ability to use the external screen in conjunction with the solid main camera for shooting high quality 4K video of yourself.

You can bet that Samsung’s foldable range, which includes the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6, will be a hot pick this Black Friday. We’ll be bringing you all such deals in our Black Friday coverage, but you can rest assured that you won’t lose out if you go early with this one.