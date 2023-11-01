This Black Friday foldable deal includes 5-star earbuds for free

It might only be 1 November, but the Black Friday deals bonanza has already begun ahead of the official big day later this month – but not at Amazon. It’s instead Currys that has kicked off the fun, with a range of bargains available from smartphones to washing machines.

More specifically, Currys is offering a staggering £200 off the foldable Motorola Razr 40, a clamshell-style foldable that only launched back in June, bringing the price down to a highly tempting £599.99. What’s more, it’s available in all three finishes, allowing you to choose between Cream, Green and Purple variants depending on your preferences.

That’s not all either; as well as the considerable discount, you’ll also get a free pair of Bose Quiet Comfort Earbuds 2 worth £230 utterly free of charge. Once you purchase your Razr 40, simply head to this website, provide proof of purchase and your delivery details and the buds will be sent out to you.

You’d better be quick though; while the early Black Friday deals will continue in the coming days, stock does vary and once it’s gone, it’s gone.

The Motorola Razr 40 is the more affordable sibling of the top-end Razr 40 Ultra, and though there’s a sizeable difference in price – especially at the discounted price – the two share a surprising number of similarities, from the solid hinge mechanism that reduces the display crease by quite some way to the 6.9-inch OLED display housed within.

Granted, there are some differences, including the use of a slightly less powerful Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 processor that we thought could’ve been a little more performant at the price in our review, but at a cheaper price point, it’s much more in-line with the mid-range competition.

So, if you’ve been looking forward to trying out a foldable phone, the Motorola Razr 40 looks to be the cheapest way to do so – and you’ll bag a premium pair of Bose earbuds completely free of charge too. What’s not to like?