This bargain Galaxy S24 Plus deal gets you 500GB data

Jon Mundy By Jon Mundy linkedin Contact via linkedin

Anyone after a large flagship phone with stacks of data at a highly competitive price should pay attention to this Galaxy S24 Plus deal.

It gets you Samsung’s full-sized flagship on a 24 month iD Mobile contract with 500GB of monthly data allowance, all for just £39.99 a month. There’s an up front fee of £49 to pay too.

Get the Galaxy S24 Plus with 500GB of data for £39.99 a month

Get the Galaxy S24 Plus with 500GB of data for £39.99 a month

The Samsung Galaxy S24 Plus is available on contract with 500GB of monthly data allowance for £39.99 a month and £49 up front.

  • Amazon
  • 500GB monthly data
  • £39.99 a month
View Deal

That’s a very compelling price for such a high-end phone with so much monthly data.

The Galaxy S24 Plus itself is a great phone, earning a 4-star review from us. The screen has taken a step forward in quality, with a larger 6.7-inch size and a sharper QHD+ resolution on a more efficient LTPO panel. It also gets extremely bright to the tune of 2,600 nits in HDR situations.

Performance is strong courtesy of Samsung’s own Exynos 2400 chip, and the triple camera system will capture you decent shots in a range of situations.

The most exciting addition, though, is Samsung’s suite of Galaxy AI tools. Besides some clever image editing features, Samsung’s AI assistant can do things like rewrite your texts for you with a particular tone and transcribe conversations, distinguishing between different speakers.

It’s clever stuff, and when you factor in Samsung’s promise of seven years of software updates, it bodes well for the Galaxy S24 Plus’s future prospects. It means that signing up to this two year contract is going to be money well spent.

Jon is a seasoned freelance writer who started covering games and apps in 2007 before expanding into smartphones and consumer tech, dabbling in lifestyle and media coverage along the way. Besides bein…

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

