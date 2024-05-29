This bargain Galaxy S24 Plus deal gets you 500GB data

Anyone after a large flagship phone with stacks of data at a highly competitive price should pay attention to this Galaxy S24 Plus deal.

It gets you Samsung’s full-sized flagship on a 24 month iD Mobile contract with 500GB of monthly data allowance, all for just £39.99 a month. There’s an up front fee of £49 to pay too.

That’s a very compelling price for such a high-end phone with so much monthly data.

The Galaxy S24 Plus itself is a great phone, earning a 4-star review from us. The screen has taken a step forward in quality, with a larger 6.7-inch size and a sharper QHD+ resolution on a more efficient LTPO panel. It also gets extremely bright to the tune of 2,600 nits in HDR situations.

Performance is strong courtesy of Samsung’s own Exynos 2400 chip, and the triple camera system will capture you decent shots in a range of situations.

The most exciting addition, though, is Samsung’s suite of Galaxy AI tools. Besides some clever image editing features, Samsung’s AI assistant can do things like rewrite your texts for you with a particular tone and transcribe conversations, distinguishing between different speakers.

It’s clever stuff, and when you factor in Samsung’s promise of seven years of software updates, it bodes well for the Galaxy S24 Plus’s future prospects. It means that signing up to this two year contract is going to be money well spent.