Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission.

This Asus Zenbook 14 price crash is perfectly timed for students

Chris Smith By Chris Smith

The summer holidays are in full effect, but students around the UK are currently sizing-up new laptops for the college or uni year ahead.

The ASUS Zenbook 14 for just £499 at Amazon seems like a good place to start. This deal knocks £400 or 42% off the asking price for this highly-rated Windows 11 laptop.

Asus Zenbook 14 is £400 off and close to half price

Asus Zenbook 14 is £400 off and close to half price

The 2022 Asus Zenbook 14 is a perfect Windows laptop for students and the price is right.

It’s eligible for fast delivery at no extra cost for Prime Members. If you’re not a member, you may see a tickbox in the top right corner of the Amazon product page offering you a trial.

This limited time deal offers a laptop with a 14-inch 2.8K display that provides 400 nits of brightness. The NanoEdge display includes a 16:10 aspect ratio.

It’s all powered by a 12th-generation Intel Core i5 processor with 12 cores (i5-1240P), backed by 8GB of RAM and bolstered by a 512GB PCIe SSD to hold all your files.

The 75Wh offers a battery life of up to 18 hours, according to the manufacturer, while there’s a full suite of I/O ports to conenct monitors and accessories. Fast and reliable Wi-Fi 6E is on board.

This model was out in 2022, so is almost a couple of years old now, but there’s still plenty of power, a great screen, and a svelte design that’ll sit nearly into a backpack of your choosing.

We haven’t reviewed this particular model at TrustedReviews, but it’s a well regarded machine. At almost half price it’s an absolute steal and a surprise to see it so cheap this soon after Amazon Prime Day.

Chris Smith
By Chris Smith

Chris Smith is a freelance technology journalist for a host of UK tech publications, including Trusted Reviews. He's based in South Florida, USA.  …

