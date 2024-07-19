This Asus Zenbook 14 price crash is perfectly timed for students

The summer holidays are in full effect, but students around the UK are currently sizing-up new laptops for the college or uni year ahead.

The ASUS Zenbook 14 for just £499 at Amazon seems like a good place to start. This deal knocks £400 or 42% off the asking price for this highly-rated Windows 11 laptop.

Was £899.99

Now £499.99

It’s eligible for fast delivery at no extra cost for Prime Members. If you’re not a member, you may see a tickbox in the top right corner of the Amazon product page offering you a trial.

This limited time deal offers a laptop with a 14-inch 2.8K display that provides 400 nits of brightness. The NanoEdge display includes a 16:10 aspect ratio.

It’s all powered by a 12th-generation Intel Core i5 processor with 12 cores (i5-1240P), backed by 8GB of RAM and bolstered by a 512GB PCIe SSD to hold all your files.

The 75Wh offers a battery life of up to 18 hours, according to the manufacturer, while there’s a full suite of I/O ports to conenct monitors and accessories. Fast and reliable Wi-Fi 6E is on board.

This model was out in 2022, so is almost a couple of years old now, but there’s still plenty of power, a great screen, and a svelte design that’ll sit nearly into a backpack of your choosing.

We haven’t reviewed this particular model at TrustedReviews, but it’s a well regarded machine. At almost half price it’s an absolute steal and a surprise to see it so cheap this soon after Amazon Prime Day.