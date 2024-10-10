Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

This Asus Chromebook is still selling at its Prime Day price

The Asus Chromebook 15 CX1500CKA is still selling at the same price as it was on the recent Amazon Prime Day.

Amazon’s big Prime Deal Days event wrapped up yesterday, and we brought you the biggest and best deals available. You wouldn’t expect there to be many great deals in its immediate wake, but not all of them have disappeared.

The Asus Chromebook 15 CX1500CKA is still selling for £169.99 over on Amazon, which is the price it was going for during the Prime Big Deal Days event.

That marks a huge 36 percent saving on its median price of £264.99 over the past three months.

Suffice to say, paying less than £200 for a smart full-sized laptop with a 15.6-inch Full HD display, an Intel Celeron N4500 processor, 4GB of RAM and 128GB of storage is pretty good value.

If that processor and RAM allotment sounds humble, that’s because this is a Chromebook. Google’s lightweight Chrome OS operates fluidly on much humbler hardware than Windows or Mac OS.

Most of the key applications on Chrome OS rely on the cloud for their operation, not that you’d know it. It really is a very slick experience, and it’s ideal for light users who mainly need a laptop for web browsing and light productivity tasks such as word processing and spreadsheet management.

The lightweight nature of ChromeOS also means that you can expect epic battery life from this kind of Chromebook. Asus cites an average of 11 hours on a single charge.

While we haven’t reviewed this particular variant, we have reviewed a previous model of the Asus Chromebook 15 CX1, and found it to be “a good pick for students” thanks to its eye-catching price tag. That goes double for this more recent model, which is both more capable and even cheaper as part of Amazon’s deal.

