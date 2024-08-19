This Apple Watch 9 deal massively undermines the Series 10

Even though the anticipated launch of the Apple Watch Series 10 should be just around the corner, this Apple Watch 9 offer is just too good to pass up.

Apple Watch launch prices have fluctuated quite a bit over the last few generations, with the most recent edition, the Apple Watch Series 9, having a starting price of £399. While we won’t know for certain until Apple actually unveils a successor, we’ll be quite surprised if the Watch Series 10 doesn’t launch with the same price tag, or one that’s slightly more expensive.

The reason I bring this up is because Amazon has just decimated the price of the 41mm Apple Watch Series 9, letting you nab the wearable for just £329. That’s a bargain price for one of the best smartwatches out there, and it’ll almost certainly take quite a while before the Apple Watch Series 10 ever reaches the same price point.

Huge price cut for the Apple Watch Series 9 Why wait for the Apple Watch Series 10 when the excellent Series 9 is going for such a reduced price? Amazon

Was £399

Now just £329 View Deal

With all that in mind, the Series 9 is quite a tempting buy right now for iPhone users who want a great watch at a more budget friendly price. Of course, if you’re not too familiar with how the Apple Watch Series 9 stands out from the crowd then here’s what you need to know.

For starters, the Series 9 packs an incredibly bright display. With a peak brightness level of 1000 nits, the Series 9 is just as powerful as the first-gen Apple Watch Ultra in this department. This makes it incredibly easy to read key information when you’re out and about, and it makes the torch function more powerful than ever, which is handy if you’re ever trying to look for a lightswitch in the dark.

Secondly, the Series 9 is a beast when it comes to fitness tracking. Almost every workout you can think of is ready to be tracked with this thing, and with GPS capabilities and detailed heart rate monitoring, you can get all the key statistics you need just from the Watch itself. Plus, thanks to offline music playback from the likes of Spotify and Apple Music, you can leave your phone at home whenever you’re at the gym/out on a run.

In fact, with an Apple Watch in tow, you can do more without ever needing to reach for your phone. You can pay at the till with Apple Pay, or get turn-by-turn directions with Google/Apple Maps, all from your wrist.

There’s lots to like about the Apple Watch Series 9, not to mention its varied library of watch faces, but when it’s available at such a cheap price, it’s just too good a deal for iPhone users to pass on. To see what other offers are available from different retailers, check out our round-up for the best Apple Watch Series 9 deals.