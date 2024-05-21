Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

This Apple Watch 9 deal is too good to pass up

Chris Smith

The Apple Watch Series 9 is the latest flagship watch from Apple and it’s currently on sale for more than £50 off.

John Lewis is selling the Apple Watch Series 9 for just £344, which is a £55 saving on the asking price. There are a range of colours available too, with the starlight, midnight, pink, silver/storm, and product(RED) versions available.

Apple Watch Series 9 is “still the king” according to our review and you can get it for £344 right now. That’s a £55 saving.

It’s the Wi-Fi and GPS version of the watch with a 41mm aluminium case and a sport band. You’ll also get three months of Apple Fitness+ when you purchase this watch.

The Apple Watch Series 9 is the best smartwatch for the vast majority of iPhone users, having been launched in September 2023.

It includes a brand new S9 chipset, which enables faster Siri requests and a cool new double tap gesture that enables you to carry out certain tasks (like answering/ending a phone call) but tapping your thumb and forefinger together.

Our reviewer loved the accurate fitness tracking and bright screen along with the aforementioned faster access to the voice assistant.

Apple Watch Series 9 on wrist
rating-star rating-star rating-star rating-star rating-star
Recommended

A smart extension of an iPhone

Pros

  • Certain models made from recycled aluminium
  • Faster Siri
  • Accurate tracking
  • Very bright screen

Cons

  • Design remains the same
  • Health data needs to be shown better

Max Parker gave the Apple Watch Series 9 a 4.5 star score and said you should buy if you want the “best all-round smartwatch for iPhone.”

He surmised: “The Apple Watch Series 9 is the best smartwatch for iPhone users. It’s more affordable than the Ultra and is packed with health and fitness features.”

He concluded that there aren’t enough updates to this watch to warrant upgrading from a recent Apple Watch, but it’s a great option for people who want a fitness companion and those looking for an expansion of their iPhone on the wrist.

Max said: “If you’ve got an iPhone, want a smartwatch and don’t have the spare cash for the more modern feeling Apple Watch Ultra 2 then the Apple Watch Series 9 is easy to recommend.”

