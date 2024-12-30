Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

This Apple Watch 10 steal will kickstart your New Year health goals

Chris Smith By Chris Smith

The Apple Watch Series 10 is Apple’s most recent smartwatch and it’s currently available for $70 off. If you’re entering 2025 with lofty health and fitness goals, this deal will help you get there.

Amazon is selling the Apple Watch Series 10 for $329 which is an 18% saving on the launch price of $399 a little over three months ago.

Save $70 on the Apple Watch 10

Save $70 on the Apple Watch 10

Amazon US is selling the Apple Watch Series 10 for a bargain $329. That’s the joint lowest price we’ve seen yet and a $70 saving.

  • Amazon US
  • Was $399
  • $329
View Deal

It’s available in jet black with an aluminium case and it comes with a black sport band. You can cycle through the available colour options for comparable prices, but this is the joint lowest price on this product and the lowest since the Black Friday madness. There’s free one-day delivery for Amazon Prime owners too.

This model is the smaller 42mm casing (there’s also a 46mm option) and it comes with GPS. You can also get it with cellular connectivity, but again that’s a more expensive option.

This is excellent for iPhone users who’ll primarily be using the watch when their iPhone is also present, if you’d like to receive smartphone notifications on your wrist.

Apple Watch Series 10 new watch face with dog
rating-star rating-star rating-star rating-star rating-star
Recommended

Does bigger always mean better?

Pros

  • Comfy to wear
  • Sleep apnea detection is great to have
  • Faster charging

Cons

  • Battery life remains short

However, for fitness enthusiasts the standalone GPS means you’ll still be able to map your runs, rides and swims without connection to your iPhone. There are dedicated sports modes for each too.

That’s just the tip of the iceberg with this watch’s capabilities though. It offers superb health-focused features like the ECG for detecting the potentially life-threatening heart condition Afib, while the sleep tracker can detect signs of sleep apnea. There are also the fall detection and crash detection features that’ll summon the emergency services if you’re in danger.

Our reviewer gave the Apple Watch Series 10 a 4.5 star review from a possible five and praised the comfort, sleep apnea detection and faster charging compared to previous generations.

He said you should buy if “you want the best smartwatch for your iPhone.”

Trusted Reviews editor Max Parker concluded: “The Apple Watch Series 10 is the best smartwatch for iPhone users. It’s packed with health and wellbeing features, wonderful screens and more.”

You might like…

On-sale Pulse Explore earbuds are a perfect partner for your new PS5

On-sale Pulse Explore earbuds are a perfect partner for your new PS5

Chris Smith 53 mins ago
Sky’s Boxing Day bundle is the perfect ‘treat yourself’ deal this holiday

Sky’s Boxing Day bundle is the perfect ‘treat yourself’ deal this holiday

Thomas Deehan 4 days ago
Boxing Day deals don’t get much better than this Honor 200 price cut

Boxing Day deals don’t get much better than this Honor 200 price cut

Thomas Deehan 4 days ago
After an iPad in the Boxing Day sales? This is the only one I recommend

After an iPad in the Boxing Day sales? This is the only one I recommend

Thomas Deehan 4 days ago
Hisense’s 55-inch Mini LED TV is now an outrageous Boxing Day bargain

Hisense’s 55-inch Mini LED TV is now an outrageous Boxing Day bargain

Thomas Deehan 4 days ago
Amazon’s selling Xbox controllers super cheap this Boxing Day

Amazon’s selling Xbox controllers super cheap this Boxing Day

Thomas Deehan 4 days ago
Chris Smith
By Chris Smith

Chris Smith is a freelance technology journalist for a host of UK tech publications, including Trusted Reviews. He's based in South Florida, USA.  …

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Trusted Reviews Logo

Sign up and get the best deals straight to your phone

Skip the hunt - get the latest discounts delivered directly to WhatsApp by signing up to the Trusted deals Whatsapp Channel.

Get Access