This Apple Watch 10 steal will kickstart your New Year health goals

The Apple Watch Series 10 is Apple’s most recent smartwatch and it’s currently available for $70 off. If you’re entering 2025 with lofty health and fitness goals, this deal will help you get there.

Amazon is selling the Apple Watch Series 10 for $329 which is an 18% saving on the launch price of $399 a little over three months ago.

It’s available in jet black with an aluminium case and it comes with a black sport band. You can cycle through the available colour options for comparable prices, but this is the joint lowest price on this product and the lowest since the Black Friday madness. There’s free one-day delivery for Amazon Prime owners too.

This model is the smaller 42mm casing (there’s also a 46mm option) and it comes with GPS. You can also get it with cellular connectivity, but again that’s a more expensive option.

This is excellent for iPhone users who’ll primarily be using the watch when their iPhone is also present, if you’d like to receive smartphone notifications on your wrist.

Does bigger always mean better? Pros Comfy to wear

Sleep apnea detection is great to have

Faster charging Cons Battery life remains short

However, for fitness enthusiasts the standalone GPS means you’ll still be able to map your runs, rides and swims without connection to your iPhone. There are dedicated sports modes for each too.

That’s just the tip of the iceberg with this watch’s capabilities though. It offers superb health-focused features like the ECG for detecting the potentially life-threatening heart condition Afib, while the sleep tracker can detect signs of sleep apnea. There are also the fall detection and crash detection features that’ll summon the emergency services if you’re in danger.

Our reviewer gave the Apple Watch Series 10 a 4.5 star review from a possible five and praised the comfort, sleep apnea detection and faster charging compared to previous generations.

He said you should buy if “you want the best smartwatch for your iPhone.”

Trusted Reviews editor Max Parker concluded: “The Apple Watch Series 10 is the best smartwatch for iPhone users. It’s packed with health and wellbeing features, wonderful screens and more.”