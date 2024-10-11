This Amazon tablet deal can keep the kids entertained on the cheap

Keep the kids entertained and safe online with the Amazon Fire 7 tablet that’s designed with young children in mind.

Get the Amazon Fire 7 Kids tablet for just £59.99 in this limited time deal on Amazon and save £65 off its RRP.

Keep the kids entertained for a bargain price, thanks to the Amazon Fire 7 Kids tablet Designed for three to seven year olds in mind, the Amazon Fire 7 Kids tablet offers age-appropriate and ad-free content, parental controls and a long battery life, all housed in a kid-proof sturdy case. Also included is a two-year guarantee and one year of Amazon Kids Plus for free. Amazon

The Amazon Fire 7 Kids tablet is designed for younger children aged between three and seven, and comes equipped with a sturdy kid-proof case and a two year worry-free guarantee which means you’re entitled to a free replacement if the tablet breaks within two years.

Amazon also includes a free one-year subscription to Amazon Kids Plus which gives kids access to over 10,000 age-appropriate apps, games, videos and educational content from favourites such as Disney, Marvel and Cbeebies.

All Amazon Kids Plus content is also ad-free and for peace of mind, there’s no access to social media or Alexa either.

In fact, the Fire 7 Kids tablet has many tools that keep adults in control of their kids’ screen-time and device use. With the easy-to-use Parent Dashboard, found on either the Amazon Kids Plus app or via the Amazon Parents’ website, you can adjust age filters, set educational goals and time limits and grant access to additional content from Netflix and Disney Plus.

The Fire 7 Kids also boasts up to 10-hours of battery life, which makes it the perfect companion for long journeys when keeping the kids entertained isn’t always possible.

We gave the Fire 7 Kids tablet a solid four-star rating with Home Technology Editor David Ludlow concluding that it is “good value considering that you get a tablet, tough case, two-year worry free guarantee and a year’s subscription to Amazon Kids+”.

He continues: “the Amazon Fire 7 Kids (2022) is a fun and engaging tablet for younger children.”

If you have children aged three to seven then the Fire 7 Kids tablet is a fantastic way to keep them entertained while ensuring they’re only viewing age-appropriate content online.