This Amazon Prime smart home deal can help you monitor your energy usage

Jessica Gorringe By Jessica Gorringe
Staff Writer

Considering the energy price cap has recently risen for most of the UK, now is a great time to start keeping an eye on your energy usage and, with the Tapo smart plug, that’s much easier to do. 

Save £18 and get a four-pack of energy-monitoring Tapo (P110) Smart Plugs for just £29.99 in the Prime Big Deal Days event. 

The Tapo P110 smart plugs allow you to control your devices remotely via either the Tapo smartphone app or compatible voice assistants. 

Setting up the P110 is simple and requires users to download the TP-Link mobile app on their Android or iOS device, plug the P110 into a socket and then follow the instructions within the app to begin. Their compact mini-sized design means each plug will avoid blocking adjacent sockets too.

Once you’ve set up your plugs, you can then begin to monitor power consumption and energy via the app. Here you’ll see what time electricity is most expensive to use and when it’s at its cheapest, allowing you to avoid spending too much money on energy wherever possible. 

Over time you will be able to check the overall monthly and yearly power consumption of your smart plugs, allowing you to determine your energy usage habits. 

Aside from energy monitoring, the app allows you to control your smart plugs remotely, which means you’ll never have to worry about whether or not you’ve switched your appliances off before you’ve left home. 

You can even use the app to set schedules for each plug, enabling devices to turn on or off automatically at a certain time, and set countdown timers too. 

While the app is a convenient way of controlling your P110 plugs, they are also compatible with Amazon Alexa and Google Home so you can manage your devices by just using your voice.

If you want a quick, easy and affordable way to smarten up your home then this deal on the four-pack of Tapo P110 Smart Plugs is not one to be missed. 

