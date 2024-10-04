This Amazon deal makes home security affordable

Home security doesn’t have to be expensive to be reliable, as the Blink Video Doorbell proves.

Get the Blink Video Doorbell for just £32.99 in this limited time deal from Amazon. That’s a massive 45% off its usual RRP.

Get the Blink Video Doorbell for just £32.99 in this limited time deal Level up your home security without spending a fortune, thanks to this limited time deal on the Blink Video Doorbell from Amazon. Amazon

Was £59.99

Now £32.99 View Deal

The Blink Video Doorbell is a fantastically simple device that allows you to check who’s at your front door at any time, directly from your smartphone.

Download the Blink smartphone app and you’ll see 1080p HD doorbell footage during the day and infrared video when the lighting is low. There’s also two-way audio which allows you to speak to anyone at your door.

Setting up the doorbell is simple and flexible, as there are two options to choose from. You can either install the doorbell without wires and receive app alerts or connect to an existing doorbell wiring to sound your in-home chime when someone presses the doorbell.

If you opt for the wireless option then the Blink Video Doorbell requires two AA batteries which Amazon says should last for up to two years before needing to be replaced. We tested out the wired option however so we can’t verify this claim ourselves.

While the wireless option is convenient, it’s worth pointing out that to engage in two-audio with anyone at your door then you will need to pair the doorbell with a Blink Sync Module which is sold separately.

The additional Sync Module also allows you to save video footage offline. Alternatively you can sign up to the Blink Subscription Plan to save and share recordings in the cloud.

The Blink Video Doorbell can be paired with Alexa too, so compatible Echo devices will alert you to doorbell presses and motion alerts.

We gave the Blink Video Doorbell a solid four-star rating, with Home Technology Editor David Ludlow advising “if you’re looking for a cheap but reliable video doorbell, this Blink model is great value and offers offline recording.”

Whether you’re constantly missing deliveries or just want an easy way to keep an eye on your door, the Blink Video Doorbell is a fantastic budget-friendly solution.