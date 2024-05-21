Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

This air fryer bargain is giving Ninja a run for its money

Jon Mundy By Jon Mundy linkedin Contact via linkedin

Anyone seeking an air fryer bargain right now would probably be well advised to look past Ninja and consider this deal.

We’re massive fans of Ninja’s output – the company is the biggest name in air fryers for good reason – but when it comes to extracting the most value for money, this deal on the Cosori 8.5L XL Dual Zone Air Fryer is hard to beat.

It gets you a large multi-functional 8.5L dual-compartment air fryer at a 35% discount. Ordinarily, the Cosori 8.5L XL Dual Zone Air Fryer would cost £199.99, but here it’s selling for £129.99.

Save 35% on the Cosori 8.5L XL Dual Zone Air Fryer

Save 35% on the Cosori 8.5L XL Dual Zone Air Fryer

You can currently save 35% on the excellent Cosori 8.5L XL Dual Zone Air Fryer.

  • Amazon
  • Save 35%
  • Now £129.99
View Deal

This is listed as a ‘Limited time deal’ on Amazon, so you’ll want to act fast if you’re to capitalise.

You might not have heard of the brand, but we can vouch for the Cosori 8.5L XL Dual Zone Air Fryer’s quality. We reviewed it just a couple of months ago, and awarded it a glowing 4-star recommendation.

“The Cosori 8.5L XL Dual Zone Air Fryer is a great dual-zone air fryer that cooks food evenly and offers a larger capacity that makes it a solid choice for larger families,” we concluded.

It’s certainly got the looks for even the smartest kitchen, and it’s also extremely easy to use. Most importantly, it cooks a wide variety of food types extremely well.

While we found that it was a couple of features away from being the definitive dual zone air fryer for 2024, this price drop certainly lifts it back into consideration.

You might like…

We’ve found a contract that makes the Pixel 8 Pro affordable

We’ve found a contract that makes the Pixel 8 Pro affordable

Jessica Gorringe 3 mins ago
This Logitech mouse deal is the perfect buy for digital nomads

This Logitech mouse deal is the perfect buy for digital nomads

Jon Mundy 36 mins ago
The Samsung Galaxy S24 is now down to a mid-range price

The Samsung Galaxy S24 is now down to a mid-range price

Jon Mundy 1 hour ago
Deal: Travel light with this super fast 3-in-1 charger

Deal: Travel light with this super fast 3-in-1 charger

Chris Smith 14 hours ago
These 5-star ANC headphones now have a bargain price tag

These 5-star ANC headphones now have a bargain price tag

Chris Smith 17 hours ago
Giffgaff is selling the iPhone 15 Pro for less than the iPhone 15

Giffgaff is selling the iPhone 15 Pro for less than the iPhone 15

Thomas Deehan 18 hours ago
Jon Mundy
By Jon Mundy linkedin Contact via linkedin

Jon is a seasoned freelance writer who started covering games and apps in 2007 before expanding into smartphones and consumer tech, dabbling in lifestyle and media coverage along the way. Besides bein…

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Trusted Reviews Logo

Sign up to our newsletter

Get the best of Trusted Reviews delivered right to your inbox.

This is a test error message with some extra words