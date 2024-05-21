This air fryer bargain is giving Ninja a run for its money

Anyone seeking an air fryer bargain right now would probably be well advised to look past Ninja and consider this deal.

We’re massive fans of Ninja’s output – the company is the biggest name in air fryers for good reason – but when it comes to extracting the most value for money, this deal on the Cosori 8.5L XL Dual Zone Air Fryer is hard to beat.

It gets you a large multi-functional 8.5L dual-compartment air fryer at a 35% discount. Ordinarily, the Cosori 8.5L XL Dual Zone Air Fryer would cost £199.99, but here it’s selling for £129.99.

This is listed as a ‘Limited time deal’ on Amazon, so you’ll want to act fast if you’re to capitalise.

You might not have heard of the brand, but we can vouch for the Cosori 8.5L XL Dual Zone Air Fryer’s quality. We reviewed it just a couple of months ago, and awarded it a glowing 4-star recommendation.

“The Cosori 8.5L XL Dual Zone Air Fryer is a great dual-zone air fryer that cooks food evenly and offers a larger capacity that makes it a solid choice for larger families,” we concluded.

It’s certainly got the looks for even the smartest kitchen, and it’s also extremely easy to use. Most importantly, it cooks a wide variety of food types extremely well.

While we found that it was a couple of features away from being the definitive dual zone air fryer for 2024, this price drop certainly lifts it back into consideration.