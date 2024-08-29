Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

This affordable Sonos soundbar just got even cheaper

Jon Mundy By Jon Mundy linkedin Contact via linkedin

The affordable Sonos Ray soundbar has just gotten even cheaper as part of this Amazon deal.

It gets you the Sonos Ray for £229, which is an 18% saving on the £279 RRP. That’s £50 chopped off the top.

Note that this deal applies only to the black model. If you prefer your soundbars in white, you’ll need to pay £248.99. That’s still a saving on the recommended retail price, but it isn’t such a great deal.

Save 18% on the Sonos Ray soundbar

Save 18% on the Sonos Ray soundbar

The Sonos Ray soundbar is currently selling at an 18% discount on Amazon.

  • Amazon
  • Save 18%
  • Now £229
View Deal

We awarded the Sonos Ray a very impressive 4.5 out of 5 at the time, admiring its single-minded focus on making poor-quality TVs sound better.

It’s a far more straightforward soundbar than its stablemates, offering only optical input and with no 3D sound format support whatsoever.

So what do you get in return for this sparse set-up? Full 5.1 surround support, thankfully, as well as support for Apple AirPlay 2 and Spotify Connect. However, theres so much more to this little soundbar.

The quality of the audio output is outstanding for the price, with a clean and powerful quality and a surprising amount of bass. You also get an impressively wide soundstage for such a compact device. Soundtracks and effects sound more dynamic and engaging with this soundbar than pretty much any other in its price category.

It’s ideal for a second TV set-up, or for those with smaller TVs in compact rooms.

There’s also the benefit of Sonos Trueplay, which automatically tunes the soundbar according to where you’re sitting and the size and shape of your room.

Even beyond that, there’s the matter of wider Sonos compatibility. If you’re already invested in the Sonos speaker ecosystem, the Sonos Ray will slot right in with your existing set-up, offering effortless multi-room audio.

You can also upgrade by adding rear speakers or the Sonos Sub for extra bass.

Any time you can get a Sonos speaker for a cheaper price is noteworthy, but this particular deal stands out.

You might like…

You won’t find better value ANC earbuds than these

You won’t find better value ANC earbuds than these

Jon Mundy 1 hour ago
The Galaxy S22 Ultra is now as cheap as the Pixel 8a

The Galaxy S22 Ultra is now as cheap as the Pixel 8a

Jessica Gorringe 18 hours ago
Echo Dots are suddenly going cheap on Amazon

Echo Dots are suddenly going cheap on Amazon

Jessica Gorringe 18 hours ago
Sonos Ace headphones are finally down to a reasonable price

Sonos Ace headphones are finally down to a reasonable price

Jon Mundy 23 hours ago
One of the longest-lasting Wear OS watches is going cheap

One of the longest-lasting Wear OS watches is going cheap

Jon Mundy 24 hours ago
Not even a week after launch, Pixel 9 Pro XL is discounted

Not even a week after launch, Pixel 9 Pro XL is discounted

Jon Mundy 1 day ago
Jon Mundy
By Jon Mundy linkedin Contact via linkedin

Jon is a seasoned freelance writer who started covering games and apps in 2007 before expanding into smartphones and consumer tech, dabbling in lifestyle and media coverage along the way. Besides bein…

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Trusted Reviews Logo

Sign up to our newsletter

Get the best of Trusted Reviews delivered right to your inbox.

This is a test error message with some extra words