This affordable Sonos soundbar just got even cheaper

The affordable Sonos Ray soundbar has just gotten even cheaper as part of this Amazon deal.

It gets you the Sonos Ray for £229, which is an 18% saving on the £279 RRP. That’s £50 chopped off the top.

Note that this deal applies only to the black model. If you prefer your soundbars in white, you’ll need to pay £248.99. That’s still a saving on the recommended retail price, but it isn’t such a great deal.

Save 18% on the Sonos Ray soundbar The Sonos Ray soundbar is currently selling at an 18% discount on Amazon. Amazon

Save 18%

Now £229 View Deal

We awarded the Sonos Ray a very impressive 4.5 out of 5 at the time, admiring its single-minded focus on making poor-quality TVs sound better.

It’s a far more straightforward soundbar than its stablemates, offering only optical input and with no 3D sound format support whatsoever.

So what do you get in return for this sparse set-up? Full 5.1 surround support, thankfully, as well as support for Apple AirPlay 2 and Spotify Connect. However, theres so much more to this little soundbar.

The quality of the audio output is outstanding for the price, with a clean and powerful quality and a surprising amount of bass. You also get an impressively wide soundstage for such a compact device. Soundtracks and effects sound more dynamic and engaging with this soundbar than pretty much any other in its price category.

It’s ideal for a second TV set-up, or for those with smaller TVs in compact rooms.

There’s also the benefit of Sonos Trueplay, which automatically tunes the soundbar according to where you’re sitting and the size and shape of your room.

Even beyond that, there’s the matter of wider Sonos compatibility. If you’re already invested in the Sonos speaker ecosystem, the Sonos Ray will slot right in with your existing set-up, offering effortless multi-room audio.

You can also upgrade by adding rear speakers or the Sonos Sub for extra bass.

Any time you can get a Sonos speaker for a cheaper price is noteworthy, but this particular deal stands out.