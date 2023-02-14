 large image

This affordable Dual Air Fryer is now even cheaper at Argos

Jon Mundy By Jon Mundy linkedin Contact via linkedin

Anyone still looking for a great air fryer deal should consider this one for the Salter EK5196 Dual Air Fryer, which is now £15 cheaper over on Argos.

Air fryers are always among the biggest seller come Black Friday and Prime Day, but there are great air fryer deals to be found all year round.

Take this Argos deal for instance. It snags you the Salter EK5196 7.6L Dual Air Fryer for £135, which is £15 cheaper than the usual price of £150. That’s a 10% saving.

If you’re someone who’s wondering what all the fuss is about with these air fryers, it’s a compact way to cook food using way less oil in often in a much quicker time period. Smaller, quicker healthier – it’s a golden combination.

The Salter EK5196 supplies 10 cooking functions, a healthy 7.6 litre capacity (good for around 3 to 4 portions), and two cooking compartments. It sports a variable temperature of between 60°C and 240°C, a cool zone to keep the oil fresher for longer, and a rise and fall basket to allow oil to drain from food.

To top it all off, the Salter EK5196 7.6L Dual Air Fryer comes with a three-year manufacturer’s guarantee, so you should have considerable peace of mind.

We haven’t reviewed this specific model, but we did review a similar Salter Dual Air fryer last year and praised its flexibility and range of presets. Indeed, our main criticism of that air fryer – that its temperature didn’t go high enough – can’t be levelled at the Salter EK5196.

It’s a very complete air fryer, currently selling for a knock-down price.

