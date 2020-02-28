This absurd Pixel 4 deal is nearly £100 cheaper than going SIM-free

This EE contract deal gets you the Pixel 4 for less than buying the Google flagship outright.

Loaded with a decent 4GB of data, as well as unlimited minutes and texts, pay just £23 a month and £35 upfront for the Pixel 4, the latest handset from Google.

At this extremely affordable rate, your total cost of ownership comes to just £587, £82 less than buying the phone SIM-free at its RRP of £669. To snag the phone at such a cheap price, all you have to do is use the code PAYDAY15 at the checkout and it’ll whack a slick £15 off the upfront cost.

With the Pixel 3 receiving such high praise, the Pixel 4 was bound to be good. Adopting a similar design to that of the Pixel 3, the Pixel 4 hones in on its forehead and chin to streamline its bezels for a somewhat closer edge-to-edge experience, whilst still avoiding a notch or cut-out front facing camera. This allows its impressive screen to exist uninterrupted.

Packing a 5.7-inch AMOLED screen with Smooth Display technology, the Pixel 4 can ramp up its already sleek 60Hz refresh rate to 90Hz, able to intelligently shift from one to the other depending on what tasks you’re doing on your handset. This lends itself to a smoother, more responsive performance.

As well as this, the Pixel 4 adds to the already flagship-worthy camera of the Pixel 3, combining two sensors, a dual 12MP and 16MP rear sensor. Whilst nothing quite like the triple and quad camera packages we’re seeing on other handsets, its the software that completes this package of excellent camera phones from Google. The AI tech on the Pixel 4 claims to capture more pixels and see improvements to the likes of its Night Sight feature – to the point where you can catch out of this world shots of the night’s sky.

While it’s true that the Pixel 4’s battery life leaves something to be desired, it is an evil that can be worked around with the use of a power bank. This could be a deal breaker for some people, but if you’re after a superb smartphone camera then the Pixel 4 presents a far more affordable option than the iPhone 11 Pro for instance.

Given that you’re essentially getting the Pixel 4 handset at a reduced rate, and with a free 4GB allowance of data thrown in, there’s no denying that this is arguably the best offer for Google’s handset to date. Just be sure to use the code PAYDAY15 to get the full available discount.

