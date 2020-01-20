This 9/10 rated Honor fitness tracker is now only £27.99

Already an extremely affordable fitness tracker, pick up the Honor Band 5 for just £27.99 on Amazon.

The Honor Band 5 fitness tracker is already incredibly cheap at its RRP of £29.99, making this an excellent choice for those looking to get into a more active lifestyle without breaking the bank. With a further 7% to save, the Honor Band 5 truly has never been more of a steal.

Honor Band 5 Deal Honor Band 5 Fitness Tracker The Honor Band 5 was already one of our favourite fitness trackers of 2019, but with £2 docked off its already super-affordable price point, it's the perfect companion to help you meet your 2020 fitness goals.

Admittedly this is only a £2 saving on the original price point of the Honor Band 5, however, considering the price you’d be looking at for an entry-level Fitbit, this Amazon reduction just makes Honor’s fitness tracker all the more appealing.

The Honor Band 5 is a fantastic fitness tracker, especially when you consider what you get for such a ridiculously low price point. First things first is its gorgeous AMOLED, curved 0.95-inch screen, providing a surprisingly vivid and sharp display, the perfect canvas for collated tracked details, with a number of watch faces to choose from to suit your style and the information you want to see.

But what exactly can you track? With its real time heart monitor, you can optimise the exercise you do and keep an eye on any irregularities. The TruSeen 3.0 heart-rate technology from Huawei also allows for further insight, able to offer tips on your lifestyle and fitness based on the tracked information.

On top of that, you can also track swimming lengths, able to take the wearable up to 50-metres deep, as well as clocking distance on runs and walks. At the opposite end of the spectrum, with its TruSleep technology, you can also take a deep dive into just how much sleep you’re getting and the quality of your circadian rhythm.

Other features include receiving notifications straight from your smartphone, an incredible 20-day battery life that’ll save you from diving towards a charger every night, as well as the ability to set up shots on your smartphone camera with its shooting assistant.

Honor Band 5 Deal Honor Band 5 Fitness Tracker The Honor Band 5 was already one of our favourite fitness trackers of 2019, but with £2 docked off its already super-affordable price point, it's the perfect companion to help you meet your 2020 fitness goals.

Awarded a 9 out of 10 rating, our reviewer, Thomas Deehan summarised: “With so many features on board including SpO2 tracking, a gorgeous AMOLED display and one of the most detailed sleep tracking programmes I’ve ever encountered on a wearable, the Honor Band 5 isn’t just a great recommendation for someone on a budget, it’s a great fitness tracker in its own right.”

Now even more affordable than its RRP, pick up the Honor Band 5 for just £27.99 thanks to this Amazon discount.

For amazing more offers, follow us @TrustedDealsUK

We may earn a commission if you click a deal and buy an item. That’s why we want to make sure you’re well-informed and happy with your purchase, so that you’ll continue to rely on us for your buying advice needs.

Commercial Content Writer Alice graduated with a BA in Journalism from the University of Westminster in 2016, and has written for teen pop culture site Maximum Pop, as well as My Favourite Voucher Codes. With a knack for findi…