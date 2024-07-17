The X80L is a LED TV from Sony and for the Prime Day event, Amazon has put the 75-inch on sale. And you won’t believe how much it’s going for.

The Sony KD-75X80L could be yours for just £999. That’s 75-inches of TV real estate available for less than £1000.

This 75-inch Sony Bravia TV has never been cheaper on Amazon A 75-inch TV for just £999. Arguably there hasn’t been a better value TV deal than this for Prime Day Amazon UK

Now £999 View Deal

We’ve not reviewed the X80L, so we can’t comment on its performance. While the ‘L’ in its model name would signifiy that it’s from the 2023 range, it only went on sale on Amazon in 2024. Effectively this a brand new telly.

It supports HDR10, HLG, and Dolby Vision HDR formats, as well as Dolby Atmos and DTS playback for audio. It has a Direct LED panel, so it doesn’t boast the most advanced dimming performance but with Sony’s 4K HDR X1 processor it should be able to handle most content that comes its way.

It’s a 60Hz panel, so it won’t support 4K/120Hz refresh rates that more expensive TVs do, but there is ALLM support that puts the TV into its lowest latency for the quickest gaming performance.

The smarts are provided by Google TV, which offers access to the likes of Netflix, Apple TV+, and Disney+; while there’s Google Assistant for voice control and fetching search results.

The design incorporates a two-way stand that can be affixed in the middle of the TV (for small surfaces) or out towards the sides for wider furniture. Or you could just plonk it on a wall.

Big screen sizes are becoming more popular, but if you won’t want to pay premium prices then this is oen of the best value Prime Day TV deals out there.

