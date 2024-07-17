Check out the best Prime Day deals here

Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

This 75-inch Sony Bravia TV has never been cheaper on Amazon

Kob Monney By Kob Monney
TV & Audio Editor

The X80L is a LED TV from Sony and for the Prime Day event, Amazon has put the 75-inch on sale. And you won’t believe how much it’s going for.

The Sony KD-75X80L could be yours for just £999. That’s 75-inches of TV real estate available for less than £1000.

This 75-inch Sony Bravia TV has never been cheaper on Amazon

This 75-inch Sony Bravia TV has never been cheaper on Amazon

A 75-inch TV for just £999. Arguably there hasn’t been a better value TV deal than this for Prime Day

  • Amazon UK
  • Now £999
View Deal

We’ve not reviewed the X80L, so we can’t comment on its performance. While the ‘L’ in its model name would signifiy that it’s from the 2023 range, it only went on sale on Amazon in 2024. Effectively this a brand new telly.

It supports HDR10, HLG, and Dolby Vision HDR formats, as well as Dolby Atmos and DTS playback for audio. It has a Direct LED panel, so it doesn’t boast the most advanced dimming performance but with Sony’s 4K HDR X1 processor it should be able to handle most content that comes its way.

It’s a 60Hz panel, so it won’t support 4K/120Hz refresh rates that more expensive TVs do, but there is ALLM support that puts the TV into its lowest latency for the quickest gaming performance.

The smarts are provided by Google TV, which offers access to the likes of Netflix, Apple TV+, and Disney+; while there’s Google Assistant for voice control and fetching search results.

The design incorporates a two-way stand that can be affixed in the middle of the TV (for small surfaces) or out towards the sides for wider furniture. Or you could just plonk it on a wall.

Big screen sizes are becoming more popular, but if you won’t want to pay premium prices then this is oen of the best value Prime Day TV deals out there.

Best Prime Day deals

UK:

US:

You might like…

I never thought I’d see the Sonos Ray at this price

I never thought I’d see the Sonos Ray at this price

Kob Monney 24 mins ago
The MacBook Air M2 has a significant Prime Day discount – now £849

The MacBook Air M2 has a significant Prime Day discount – now £849

Max Parker 49 mins ago
Prime Day just made the Galaxy A55 a bargain phone upgrade

Prime Day just made the Galaxy A55 a bargain phone upgrade

Jon Mundy 1 hour ago
You won’t believe how cheap the Pixel Watch is now

You won’t believe how cheap the Pixel Watch is now

Hannah Davies 1 hour ago
AirPods are down to their most tempting price yet for Prime Day

AirPods are down to their most tempting price yet for Prime Day

Jon Mundy 2 hours ago
Ninja’s Prime Day deal lets you make ice cream on the cheap

Ninja’s Prime Day deal lets you make ice cream on the cheap

Jessica Gorringe 2 hours ago
Kob Monney
By Kob Monney
TV & Audio Editor

Kob began his career at What Hi-Fi?, starting in the dusty stockroom before rising up the ranks to join the editorial and production team as the Buyer’s Guide editor. Experienced in both magazine and …

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Trusted Reviews Logo

Sign up to our newsletter

Get the best of Trusted Reviews delivered right to your inbox.

This is a test error message with some extra words