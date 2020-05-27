This 65-inch 4K HDR Toshiba TV can now be had for just £399

There’s been a secret price drop on this Argos listing of the Toshiba 65-inch 4K HDR TV, letting you nab a super huge set for under £400.

Whilst Argos is keeping fairly shtum regarding the true value of this fantastic deal, we’ll step in and explain that this particular Toshiba 65-icnh 4K HDR set-up comes in with an RRP of £529.

Now down to just £399 in this Argos offer however, you’re saving £130 for a massive TV with excellent features to boot for a ridiculously affordable price.

If you’re looking for a big entertainment set-up but want to keep the costs down then this Toshiba 65-inch TV is a great shout, offering up an LED panel that promises a crisp display with the ability to showcase resolutions up to 4K. Offering HDR too, you’ll benefit from authentic, vibrant colours that make watching TV a real pleasure. In fact, with Dolby Vision, you can expect a seamless, cinematic picture that truly immerses you into whatever you’re watching.

Speaking to all of your senses, the Toshiba TV’s audio is powered by Onkyo, ensuring a perfect balance between audio and image so you get the full experience. You can also adjust your TV depending on the type of content your watching, jumping between modes optimised for sports, gaming or movies.

With Alexa built-in too, you can get straight to the content you want simply by using your voice – the days of trying to find the remote down the back of the sofa are over. With built-in shortcuts to popular streaming services like Netflix and Prime Video, you can also download the apps for ITV Hub, BBC iPlayer and other on demand services, too.

You can even choose to play from your favourite music streaming service straight from your TV with the likes of Amazon Music and Deezer available.

Now with £130 lobbed off its usual price, buy the 65-inch Toshiba 4K HDR TV for only £399 and get yourself a massive entertainment set-up for a super low price.

