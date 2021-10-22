 large image

Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

This 43-inch TCL 4K TV with Roku built-in is now just £269.99

Thomas Deehan By Thomas Deehan linkedin Contact via linkedin
Buyers' Advice Editor

If you’re a student or even someone on a tight budget who’s in need of a new TV, then this unbelievable offer on TCL’s 43-inch Roku TV should be your next buy.

Originally set at the fairly affordable price of £349.99, the TV has just been brought down to the even more tempting rate of only £269.99 courtesy of Currys PC World.

Trusted Reviews
TCL Roku 4K TV Deal

TCL Roku 4K TV Deal

This TCL Roku 4K TV has plummeted over at Currys PC World, but stock is already running low if you do fancy buying it for yourself.

  • Currys
  • Save £80
  • Now £269.99
View Deal

Even though 4K TVs have been getting more affordable to make way for newer technologies like OLED and Mini-LED, it’s still rare to find a 50-inch set around this price range, particularly one that has Roku’s smart TV platform ready to use from the get-go.

Much like the systems offered by Fire TV Sticks and Google TV, Roku provides an intuitive way of accessing your favourite streaming services all in one play. Whether that’s watching Squid Game on Netflix or diving into classic episodes of The Simpsons on Disney Plus, it’s all accessible from the same user interface.

You might like…

Resident Evil Village just got a scarily good discount for Halloween

Resident Evil Village just got a scarily good discount for Halloween

Gemma Ryles 3 days ago
Need an upgrade? The iPhone 11 has fallen to almost £400

Need an upgrade? The iPhone 11 has fallen to almost £400

Gemma Ryles 4 days ago
The B and O Beoplay H9 headphones have just dropped by over £250

The B and O Beoplay H9 headphones have just dropped by over £250

Thomas Deehan 4 days ago
Currys has docked £500 off the Asus ZenBook Duo

Currys has docked £500 off the Asus ZenBook Duo

Gemma Ryles 1 week ago
There’s a secret Fire TV Stick 4K deal – here’s how to get it

There’s a secret Fire TV Stick 4K deal – here’s how to get it

Gemma Ryles 1 week ago
Metroid Dread Deal: The 5-star Switch exclusive is now on offer

Metroid Dread Deal: The 5-star Switch exclusive is now on offer

Thomas Deehan 1 week ago

With the accompanying Roku app, you can even use your smartphone as a TV remote (which is probably a lifesaver for anyone who’s constantly losing the real remote down the back of the sofa). Of course, you can bypass the remote completely and use Roku Voice to simply ask the TV for what you want to watch, saving tons of time in the process.

Being a 4K TV, this TCL set can display your favourite shows and films in a stunning resolution that’s four times greater than the previous HD standard. There’s also support for Dolby Vision, which adds more of a cinematic quality to compatible pieces of content.

Trusted Reviews
TCL Roku 4K TV Deal

TCL Roku 4K TV Deal

This TCL Roku 4K TV has plummeted over at Currys PC World, but stock is already running low if you do fancy buying it for yourself.

  • Currys
  • Save £80
  • Now £269.99
View Deal

Thanks to the four HDMI outputs included, you won’t have to worry about constantly swapping cables for gaming consoles or any other additional streaming devices. For added peace of mind, there’s even a two-year warranty included with the TV.

According to the product listing, stock is already running out fast so if you want to nab this extraordinary deal for yourself, then it’s best not to wait around.

Thomas Deehan
By Thomas Deehan linkedin Contact via linkedin
Buyers' Advice Editor
After graduating with an MA in History from University College London and cutting his teeth for several years as a journalist in the film and TV industries, Tom joined the Trusted Reviews team as a Co…
author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2004, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have 9 million users a month around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.