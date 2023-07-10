If you’re in the market for a small-screen smart TV, then Amazon’s has a few deals going that could be perfect for you, including its own Fire TV 4-series.

There’s a big discount on the RRP for the 50-inch Fire TV 4-Series going on right now, lopping 40% off to its current price of £299, down from the original asking price of £499. That’s a saving of £200.

The Fire TV 4-Series recently launched in the UK as part of Amazon’s own brand TV models, and is the middle child in the line-up, above the Fire TV 2-series and below the flagship Omni QLED models.

The Fire TV 4-series supports 4K Ultra HD resolution, with HDR10 and HLG support. With integration into the Fire TV OS, there’s a huge library of apps to use and subscribe, including big names such as Disney+, Netflix, iPlayer, Apple TV+ and of course, Prime Video.

This 50-inch Amazon Fire TV just hit a bargain price Amazon’s 50-inch Fire TV 4-series has dropped in price ahead of Prime Day from £499 to £299 Amazon UK

Save £200

Now £299 View Deal

Smart features including Alexa voice control that’s possible through the Alexa Voice Remote, as well as smart home capabilities where you can control compatible products such as Ring doorbells, smart thermostats, smart lights and other Fire TV and Echo products from the comfort of your settee.

We’ve reviewed the 43-inch 4-series model and awarded that four stars. Picture quality is capable for the size with good colour accuracy with 4K content. While doesn’t boast advanced features for gaming such as variable refresh rates and 4K/120Hz, it does boast quick input lag at 9.8ms, which will be useful for fast twitch games such as first person shooters. And for those who hate the complexity of having to assemble TV stands, the Fire TV 4-series keeps it very simple as all you need to do is attach and screw in the two TV feet to get started.

If you’re a Prime subscriber and in the Amazon ecosystem of products then the Fire TV 4-series integrates seamlessly within a smart home, producing a good picture performance too. Now with this deal, you can get it for the cheapest we’ve seen this TV on offer since it was released.