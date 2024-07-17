Check out the best Prime Day deals here

This 5-star Ultimate Ears speaker is at the sweet spot for Prime Day

Kob Monney By Kob Monney
TV & Audio Editor

In need of a small portable speaker for the summer holidays. There’s a Prime Day deal going for the Ultimate Ears Wonderboom 3.

As long as you’re a Prime member you’ll be able to benefit from this deal that sees the Wonderboom 3 reduced in price from £89.99 to £66.49.

The all-weather portable Wonderboom 3 speaker has been reduced to £66.49 for Prime Day

  Amazon UK
  Now £66.49
View Deal

The Wonderboom 3 is a portable Bluetooth speaker that we gave five-stars when it launched in 2022. It’s now been replaced by the Wonderboom 4.

Compared to the previous Wonderboom speaker, the tweaks made to the Wonderboom 3 are small but worth it in our minds. The sound is the best it’s been in the series, offering a more balanced performance, a strong sense of clarity with voices. It’s not as energetic or as loud as the previous model but the Wonderboom 3 presents a better all-round performance.

Some will be disappointed with the lack of USB-C for charging as the Wonderboom 3 sticks with micro-USB. That said there is an increase in battery life to 14 hours, which is more than portable speakers twice the price.

The Outdoor Boost mode reduces bass and ups the clarity of voices and treble, while Double Up puts the speaker into stereo pairing mode with another Wonderboom 3, so you can get left and right channels. Google Fast Pair is provided for a swift connection to Android devices.

Though it’s been replaced by the Wonderboom 4, the Wonderboom 3 remains an excellent speaker. For the price alone it’s worth treating yourself to the Wonderboom 3 for Prime Day.

