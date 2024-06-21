This 5-star Android phone is now just £225

If you’ve been on the lookout for a new phone that doesn’t break the bank, you won’t want to miss this offer on the Motorola Edge 40 Neo.

You can currently bag the smartphone for as little as £225 on Amazon. That’s a 35% discount compared to its usual £349.99 RRP.

This means you could save a total of £124.99 by shopping today. That’s money that could go toward a new phone case, your monthly contract, or just extra cash for your summer holidays this year.

The Motorola Edge 40 Neo was already a budget-friendly buy, but this offer makes the phone even more of a bargain.

Is the Motorola Edge 40 Neo worth buying?

The Edge 40 Neo is a rare all-rounder that stands out in the budget market. Pros Thin, lightweight design

All-day battery life

Premium hardware despite the price Cons Mushy, inaccurate vibration motor

Some pre-installed bloatware

The Motorola Edge 40 Neo features premium features such as IP68 water resistance and a 6.5-inch curved 144Hz display.

The phone offers rapid 68W fast charging.

It comes in stunning Pantone-certified colourways.

The design is stylish and the phone feels premium in hand.

The display is large, curved, and offers a high refresh rate for smooth scrolling and gaming.

The camera setup includes a 50MP ultra-pixel primary camera with great low-light performance.

The performance is surprisingly smooth with the Dimensity 7030 chipset and ample RAM.

The software is near-stock Android 13 with useful Motorola tweaks and three years of OS upgrades promised.

Battery life is impressive, lasting all day with a large 5000mAh battery and fast charging capabilities.

The Motorola Edge 40 Neo combines a slim, stylish design with a 6.5-inch curved display and a 144Hz refresh rate.

The rear camera is led by a 50-megapixel sensor that performs great in low-light, while performance is smooth thanks to the phone’s Dimensity 7030 chipset at 12GB of RAM.

The Edge 40 Neo also packs a large 5000 mAh battery and supports 68W fast charging for a quick boost when you’re short on time.

If you want to find out more, make sure you take a look at our comprehensive Motorola Edge 40 Neo review

