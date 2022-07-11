 large image

Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

This 4th-Gen Echo Dot bundle is the best way to smarten up your home

Gemma Ryles By Gemma Ryles linkedin Contact via linkedin
Staff Writer

The early Prime Day deals are already here, with this bundle offering two 4th-Gen Echo Dot devices and a Meross Smart Plug.

The Amazon Prime Day is almost upon us, and there are some early sales to sink your teeth into.

And this bundle is not one to be missed. Two 4th-Generation Echo Dots and a Meross Smart Plug, all for just £42.98. That’s a massive saving of £75.99, and a great excuse to turn your home into a smart one this summer.

Snatch up two Echo Dots for under £50

Snatch up two Echo Dots for under £50

The 4th-Generation Echo Dot has just seen a massive price slash, and this bundle lets you pick up two and a Meross Smart Plug for only £42.98.

  • Amazon
  • Save £75.99 with this bundle
  • Just £42.98 for three products
View Deal

The Echo Dot scored an impressive 4.5/5 stars and a Trusted Reviews Recommended badge thanks to its amazing ecosystem that allows users to sync up the Echo Dot with any other supported smart devices, such as lamps or thermostats, to gain even more control over your home.

The Echo Dot comes with Alexa, so you can check the weather, ask general questions or see what your calendar looks like without having to lift a finger.

You can also utilise the dedicated Alexa app to set up Alexa Routines, allowing you to group together multiple actions. Create a wake-up routine that turns on your lights and reads the news just as your alarm goes off, giving you an easier start to the day.

And since this bundle comes with two Echo Dots, you’re already on your way to creating a smart home. While we haven’t reviewed the Meross Smart Plug, it can be synced with an Alexa device, allowing you to turn off lights or desktops using just your voice or an app on your phone.

Snatch up two Echo Dots for under £50

Snatch up two Echo Dots for under £50

The 4th-Generation Echo Dot has just seen a massive price slash, and this bundle lets you pick up two and a Meross Smart Plug for only £42.98.

  • Amazon
  • Save £75.99 with this bundle
  • Just £42.98 for three products
View Deal

Since you can snatch up two Echo Dots and a Smart Plug for under £50, we think this is a bargain that shouldn’t be missed, and well worth it for anyone that’s looking for more convenience in their day-to-day lives.

Make sure to keep checking back with Trusted Reviews over the next few days, as we will be keeping tabs on all the best tech discounts and deals going.

You might like…

Get half off the Fire TV Cube ahead of Prime Day

Get half off the Fire TV Cube ahead of Prime Day

Hannah Davies 5 hours ago
Save 33% on a Chromecast with Google TV with this early Prime Day deal

Save 33% on a Chromecast with Google TV with this early Prime Day deal

Hannah Davies 6 hours ago
Amazon’s slashed 60% off its Fire 7 Kids Pro tablet

Amazon’s slashed 60% off its Fire 7 Kids Pro tablet

Gemma Ryles 8 hours ago
Prime Day Echo deals: The top Echo offers available now

Prime Day Echo deals: The top Echo offers available now

Hannah Davies 9 hours ago
Amazon has slashed prices on Ring products ahead of Prime Day

Amazon has slashed prices on Ring products ahead of Prime Day

Hannah Davies 3 days ago
How to cancel Amazon Prime

How to cancel Amazon Prime

Thomas Deehan 3 days ago
Gemma Ryles
By Gemma Ryles linkedin Contact via linkedin
Staff Writer
Gemma joined Trusted Reviews as a staff writer after graduating from Leeds Beckett University with a Journalism degree. She's worked with national outlets, covering breaking news stories to reviews fo…
author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2004, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.