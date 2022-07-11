This 4th-Gen Echo Dot bundle is the best way to smarten up your home

The early Prime Day deals are already here, with this bundle offering two 4th-Gen Echo Dot devices and a Meross Smart Plug.

The Amazon Prime Day is almost upon us, and there are some early sales to sink your teeth into.

And this bundle is not one to be missed. Two 4th-Generation Echo Dots and a Meross Smart Plug, all for just £42.98. That’s a massive saving of £75.99, and a great excuse to turn your home into a smart one this summer.

Snatch up two Echo Dots for under £50 The 4th-Generation Echo Dot has just seen a massive price slash, and this bundle lets you pick up two and a Meross Smart Plug for only £42.98. Amazon

Save £75.99 with this bundle

Just £42.98 for three products View Deal

The Echo Dot scored an impressive 4.5/5 stars and a Trusted Reviews Recommended badge thanks to its amazing ecosystem that allows users to sync up the Echo Dot with any other supported smart devices, such as lamps or thermostats, to gain even more control over your home.

The Echo Dot comes with Alexa, so you can check the weather, ask general questions or see what your calendar looks like without having to lift a finger.

You can also utilise the dedicated Alexa app to set up Alexa Routines, allowing you to group together multiple actions. Create a wake-up routine that turns on your lights and reads the news just as your alarm goes off, giving you an easier start to the day.

And since this bundle comes with two Echo Dots, you’re already on your way to creating a smart home. While we haven’t reviewed the Meross Smart Plug, it can be synced with an Alexa device, allowing you to turn off lights or desktops using just your voice or an app on your phone.

Since you can snatch up two Echo Dots and a Smart Plug for under £50, we think this is a bargain that shouldn’t be missed, and well worth it for anyone that’s looking for more convenience in their day-to-day lives.

Make sure to keep checking back with Trusted Reviews over the next few days, as we will be keeping tabs on all the best tech discounts and deals going.