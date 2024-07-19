Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

This 3-in-1 air conditioner is now outrageously cheap

Jessica Gorringe By Jessica Gorringe
Staff Writer

Invest in this incredibly useful air conditioning unit and not only will you save a fortune but you’ll never dread working through a heatwave again.

Save a whopping £220 and get the Black and Decker 9000 BTU Portable 3-in-1 Air Conditioner for just £179.99 from Amazon. Act fast as we don’t expect a deal this good to stick around for long. 

Save 55% and get a powerful, portable air conditioning unit for a steal

Save 55% and get a powerful, portable air conditioning unit for a steal

Stay cool this heatwave and nab the Black and Decker 9000 BTU Portable 3-in-1 Air Conditioner for a genuine bargain from Amazon. Now just £179.99, save a massive £220 off its RRP.

  • Amazon
  • Was £399.99
  • Now £179.99
View Deal

The Black and Deck 9000 BTU is a mighty yet portable air conditioning unit that can service rooms up to 20 square metres. Not only is it powerful but it’s efficient too, boasting a Class A Energy Rating.

With two speed fans and an auto Breeze function, you can select an ambient temperature between 18 to 32°C and even adjust the direction of the air flow.

Even so, the 9000 BTU isn’t just an air conditioner. In fact it boasts three operating modes including air conditioning, dehumidifying and cooling which can be easily selected with convenient remote control. 

Its dehumidifier mode makes the air conditioner more versatile, allowing you to extract up to 22-litres of excess moisture from your room each day and all year-round by simply attaching the included drainage pipe. 

Also included is all the kit you need to get started and make the most of your air conditioner, including a 1.5 metre exhaust pipe and set-up guide, an active carbon filter to help eliminate odours and bacteria for a fresh airflow and four wheels to allow for easy manoeuvring. 

Although we haven’t reviewed the Black and Decker 9000 BTU Portable 3-in-1 Air Conditioner ourselves, it currently boasts a 4.1-star rating on Amazon, based on over 740 customer reviews. Customers report that it not only looks good but more importantly it is able to cool rooms down fast.

If you always find yourself wishing you had an air conditioning unit when hot weather hits, now is the perfect time to make the investment. Now under £200, this is an unbelievable deal that’ll keep you comfortable all year round.

You might like…

Beat the heat with this bargain desk fan deal

Beat the heat with this bargain desk fan deal

Jessica Gorringe 60 mins ago
This Pixel 8 Pro deal is perfect for anyone who missed out on Prime Day

This Pixel 8 Pro deal is perfect for anyone who missed out on Prime Day

Thomas Deehan 1 day ago
Best Buy just toppled Prime Day with this laptop deal

Best Buy just toppled Prime Day with this laptop deal

Chris Smith 2 days ago
At this price, the Fire HD 8 Plus is the ideal tablet to gift

At this price, the Fire HD 8 Plus is the ideal tablet to gift

Jessica Gorringe 2 days ago
Amazon’s Galaxy Z Fold 6 Prime Day offer has us floored

Amazon’s Galaxy Z Fold 6 Prime Day offer has us floored

Thomas Deehan 2 days ago
Prime Day Laptop Deals: Hand-picked offers for Mac and Windows

Prime Day Laptop Deals: Hand-picked offers for Mac and Windows

Thomas Deehan 2 days ago
Jessica Gorringe
By Jessica Gorringe
Staff Writer

Jess joined the Trusted Reviews team early in 2024, after working for almost three years in lifestyle and technology PR. Using the skills gained from her previous role, Jess has taken on a new challen…

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Trusted Reviews Logo

Sign up to our newsletter

Get the best of Trusted Reviews delivered right to your inbox.

This is a test error message with some extra words