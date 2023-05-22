This 2TB PS5 SSD is unbelievably cheap right now

Given how gigantic some game downloads are in 2023, even the PS5 with an 825GB SSD hard drive doesn’t feel like enough. With this deal you add expand the storage by a further 2TB, more than tripling the original drive capacity.

Amazon US is offering the super-fast Samsung 990 Pro SSD 2TB for just $169.99 right now, which is a massive 41% saving on the list price of $289.99.

The M.2 solid state drive, which you’ll need to install yourself with the aid of a simple screwdriver, will give you loads more capacity for downloading the best PS5 games on to your prized PlayStation 5 console.

It also promises faster read and write speeds over the SSD that ships with the PS5, with Samsung promising: “Up to 65% improvement in random performance enables faster loads for an ultimate gaming experience on PS5.”

While this M.2 SSD is perfect for a PS5 it’s also great for building your own PC gaming rig as it has a slim line size, and effective heat dissipation, offering a a perfect fit for desktops and laptops that meet the PCI-SIG D8 standard. In that respect, it’ll be great for video editing and applications that tax the GPU on your machine.

We haven’t tested this particular model – the Samsung 990 Pro SSD 2TB PCIe 4.0 M.2 to give it its full title – but shoppers on Amazon have given it a score of 4.5 stars from more than 500 ratings, so it’ll represent a solid (state) investment into your console or PC endeavours.

Once you’ve made the purchase Sony has a helpful instructional blog post here and a YouTube video helping you to complete the upgrade safely without damaging your PS5 console.

Remember, this is a $120 discount on a superb addition to your PS5’s storage capacity, so if you’re planning on downloading lots of games that dominate the storage capacity on your console, you won’t regret this purchase.