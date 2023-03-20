 large image

This £20 Alexa clock is a smart home bargain

Looking to smarten up your bedside table? Currys has just slashed a good 66% off the price of the Lenovo Smart Clock Essential, bringing the cost of the Alexa-powered clock down to just £19.99. 

That’s a massive saving compared to its former £59.99 RRP. Head over to Currys today to save £40 (or two-thirds!) on this incredibly smart alarm clock

Not only that, but this offer comes with up to three months of Apple Music, Apple News+, Apple Arcade, Apple TV+ and Apple Fitness+ absolutely free, so you can trial the popular Apple services while you’re at it. 

The Smart Clock Essential is an Amazon Alexa-powered clock from Lenovo that launched in early 2022. 

The smart clock has a soft fabric design to blend into your bedroom decor, along with a large 4-inch LED display with an auto-dimming feature to help you wake up in the morning. 

You can set the alarm clock to wake you with your favourite playlists, podcasts and radio stations and, with the help of Amazon’s Alexa voice assistant, you can snooze, set timers, check the weather and hear news headlines, sports scores and more – all hands-free from the comfort of your bed. 

Not only that but, if you pick up two or more devices, you can even use the Lenovo Smart Clock as an intercom system to let your family know that dinner is ready, their favourite show is on TV or someone’s at the door without raising your voice to get their attention. 

Once you’re done chatting to Alexa or using the speaker as an intercom, you can always choose to mute the mic to make sure the smart assistant doesn’t wake up to your voice. 

If you’re in the market for a new alarm clock, look no further. At £19.99, the Lenovo Smart Clock Essential is an absolute steal. Head to Currys today to save £40 on the usually £59.99 smart clock and gain access to Amazon’s Alexa smart assistant today for less than £20.

