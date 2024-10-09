Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

This 10kg washing machine is almost half price in Amazon’s Prime sale

Jessica Gorringe By Jessica Gorringe
Staff Writer

Boasting premium wash cycles, an A-rated energy performance and a massive 10kg drum, now at an affordable price, there’s never been a better time to upgrade your washing machine.

The AEG LFR61144B 6000 Series freestanding washing machine is just £426.55 in the Prime Big Deal Days sale, saving you a whopping £303.44 off its usual price. 

AEG’s 10kg ProSense washing machine is nearly half price in the Prime Big Deal Days sale

AEG’s 10kg ProSense washing machine is nearly half price in the Prime Big Deal Days sale

Upgrade to the AEG LFR61144B 6000 Series freestanding washing machine for just £426.55 in the Amazon Prime Big Deal Days sale. That’s a massive £303.44 off its RRP.

  • Amazon
  • Was £729.99
  • Now £426.55
View Deal

Fitted with AEG’s ProSense technology, each washing load is automatically weighed to receive a tailored cycle, resulting in less overall energy waste. In fact, AEG claims ProSense can reduce time, water and energy by up to 30%, although it’s worth noting that we can’t verify this ourselves. 

Alongside the expected washing machine cycles, the AEG LFR61144B also features a wool-friendly cycle, a Delicates programme for lace and silk garments and even TimeSave mode which cleans clothes in under 30 minutes while the high-speed spin shortens drying times too.

Keep clothes free from any unwanted nastiness, thanks to AEG’s Hygiene cycle which promises to remove more than 99.99% of bacteria and viruses from fabrics. This also benefits anyone who suffers from allergies, as pesky dust and debris should be eliminated. 

With a max spin speed of 1400rpm, the AEG LFR61144B is ideal for everyday laundry loads as its fast spin speed is able to remove enough excess water from clothes to ensure they don’t come out dripping wet while still ensuring there’s no damage to the fabric. 

Thanks to the inverter motor, the machine is built for low energy consumption with AEG promising an “extra-long lifetime” for efficient washing. 

Although we haven’t reviewed the AEG LFR61144B ourselves, it currently boasts a solid 4.3-star rating on Amazon. Customers report that they like how easy it is to install and appreciate how efficiently it washes clothes.

Save money, time and energy with the 10kg AEG LFR61144B freestanding washing machine, which is now nearly half price in the Big Deal Days sale.

Best Amazon Prime Big Deal Days offers:

You might like…

There’s never been a better time to buy the Apple Watch Series 9

There’s never been a better time to buy the Apple Watch Series 9

Max Parker 32 mins ago
The ultimate budget Chromebook deal just dropped

The ultimate budget Chromebook deal just dropped

Lewis Painter 59 mins ago
This Amazon Prime smart home deal can help you monitor your energy usage

This Amazon Prime smart home deal can help you monitor your energy usage

Jessica Gorringe 2 hours ago
Need a cheap tablet? The Amazon Fire 7 is now just £29.99

Need a cheap tablet? The Amazon Fire 7 is now just £29.99

Hannah Davies 2 hours ago
This is the only Wear OS deal to buy in Amazon’s Big Deal Days sale

This is the only Wear OS deal to buy in Amazon’s Big Deal Days sale

Lewis Painter 3 hours ago
Best October Prime Day Apple Deals: AirPods, Apple Watch and more

Best October Prime Day Apple Deals: AirPods, Apple Watch and more

Thomas Deehan 3 hours ago
Jessica Gorringe
By Jessica Gorringe
Staff Writer

Jess joined the Trusted Reviews team early in 2024, after working for almost three years in lifestyle and technology PR. Using the skills gained from her previous role, Jess has taken on a new challen…

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Trusted Reviews Logo

Sign up to our newsletter

Get the best of Trusted Reviews delivered right to your inbox.

This is a test error message with some extra words