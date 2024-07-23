This £10 SIM gets you unlimited social media

If you’re looking for a total bargain of a SIM only contract that gets you unlimited social media, this deal from Voxi gets our vote.

The deal gets you 45GB of monthly data, rather than the usual 20GB, for £10 a month. That’s already plenty, but perhaps the most interesting feature of this deal is Unlimited Social Media.

This means that you can use seven leading social media apps without using up any of your data allowance. Those apps are: WhatsApp, X/Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Facebook Messenger, Snapchat, and Pinterest.

You also get unlimited calls, texts and picture messages as standard, while you can also claim exclusive rewards and discounts with the Voxi drop initiative.

This is a rolling contract, too, which means that you can cancel your contract at any time. It’s the ultimate level of flexibility.

The beauty of a SIM-only plan is that you can save money by using your current handset, or else pick up one of our Best cheap smartphone recommendations and simply slot the SIM in.

All in all, it’s a great SIM-only contract deal, especially for those who spend most of their time on social media apps. You can use that generous 45GB of data for any YouTube or TikTok videos you might want to consume.

If you’re wondering who or what Voxi is, it’s the sub-brand given to Vodafone’s SIM-only plans. This means that your Voxi contract will be operating on the Vodafone network – and that includes its 5G potential.