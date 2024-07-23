Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

This £10 SIM gets you unlimited social media

Jon Mundy By Jon Mundy linkedin Contact via linkedin

If you’re looking for a total bargain of a SIM only contract that gets you unlimited social media, this deal from Voxi gets our vote.

The deal gets you 45GB of monthly data, rather than the usual 20GB, for £10 a month. That’s already plenty, but perhaps the most interesting feature of this deal is Unlimited Social Media.

Get free social media access with this £10 SIM-only contract

Get free social media access with this £10 SIM-only contract

This SIM-only Voxi contract offers 45GB of data and unlimited social media access for £10 a month.

  • Voxi
  • 45GB data, unlimited social media
  • £10 a month
View Deal

This means that you can use seven leading social media apps without using up any of your data allowance. Those apps are: WhatsApp, X/Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Facebook Messenger, Snapchat, and Pinterest.

You also get unlimited calls, texts and picture messages as standard, while you can also claim exclusive rewards and discounts with the Voxi drop initiative.

This is a rolling contract, too, which means that you can cancel your contract at any time. It’s the ultimate level of flexibility.

The beauty of a SIM-only plan is that you can save money by using your current handset, or else pick up one of our Best cheap smartphone recommendations and simply slot the SIM in.

All in all, it’s a great SIM-only contract deal, especially for those who spend most of their time on social media apps. You can use that generous 45GB of data for any YouTube or TikTok videos you might want to consume.

If you’re wondering who or what Voxi is, it’s the sub-brand given to Vodafone’s SIM-only plans. This means that your Voxi contract will be operating on the Vodafone network – and that includes its 5G potential.

You might like…

Breathe easier with this limited time air purifier discount

Breathe easier with this limited time air purifier discount

Jon Mundy 57 mins ago
This oscilating fan deal has arrived at the perfect time

This oscilating fan deal has arrived at the perfect time

Chris Smith 16 hours ago
Voxi’s Honor 200 Lite deal is the last-minute bargain of the summer

Voxi’s Honor 200 Lite deal is the last-minute bargain of the summer

Chris Smith 16 hours ago
This Ninja air fryer deal feels like Black Friday come early

This Ninja air fryer deal feels like Black Friday come early

Jessica Gorringe 23 hours ago
When the Pixel 8a is this cheap, you don’t need another phone

When the Pixel 8a is this cheap, you don’t need another phone

Thomas Deehan 1 day ago
This could be the ultimate bundle for coffee drinkers

This could be the ultimate bundle for coffee drinkers

Jessica Gorringe 1 day ago
Jon Mundy
By Jon Mundy linkedin Contact via linkedin

Jon is a seasoned freelance writer who started covering games and apps in 2007 before expanding into smartphones and consumer tech, dabbling in lifestyle and media coverage along the way. Besides bein…

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Trusted Reviews Logo

Sign up to our newsletter

Get the best of Trusted Reviews delivered right to your inbox.

This is a test error message with some extra words