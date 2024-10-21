These top tier running earbuds are now half the price of AirPods

A great set of running earphones with reliable connectivity and battery life, good sound, and a great fit can be the difference between an enjoyable run and a frustrating one.

Enter this brilliant deal on the Jabra Elite 4 Active wireless earbuds with ANC that brings the price down to just £61.15. That’s close to half the price of the £119.99 RRP.

Run! This deal on the Jabra Elite 4 Active won’t last The Jabra Elite 4 Active wireless buds are a great workout accessory that even includes ANC. Get them for close to half price today. Amazon

Was £119.99

$61.15 View Deal

You can also get free and fast delivery on this secure fitting product with Bluetooth connectivity. But hurry, as there are only ten of this particular model left in stock.

Now all that’s out of the way, let’s take a closer look at why this is such an excellent deal. The Jabra Elite 4 Active model received a four-star score and recommendation from Trusted Reviews in 2022. Our reviewer praised the reliable fit for exercise, so your buds won’t be popping out mid-run and breaking your momentum.

This time there’s active noise cancellation on board which can block out sounds when you’re on the treadmill and allows it in when you’re running the roads.

We’re big fans of the good battery life of up to 7 hours per charge. With the bundled charging case you’ll get up to 28 hours. That will vary if you have ANC switched on though. If you do run out just as you’re about to head out of the door, you can get one hour of playtime from just ten minutes on charge.

Our reviewer Michael Sawh said you should buy if “you want strong sound from small-fitting buds.” He adds: “The Elite 4 Active are capable of delivering enjoyable, powerful, bassy sound and do it from a design that sits discreetly and light in your ears.”