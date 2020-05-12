You can now purchase the Sony WH-CH700N noise cancelling over-ear headphones for only £89.99.

Amazon has blessed us and our ears with a staggering 40% price drop on the Sony WH-CH700N noise cancelling, wireless headphones. While admittedly they’ve been slightly cheaper in the past, this is still an exceptional price for a pair of noise cancellation equipped headphones, dropping from their RRP of £150 to only £89.99 – their first major price drop this year.

Can’t afford a pair of Sony’s WH-100XM3s? We don’t blame you. Less than half the price though, the Sony WH-CH700N are here for those on more of a budget, still packing some of Sony’s excellent features and technology for impeccable audio.

Of those features, the headline is most certainly its noise cancelling abilities. Able to drown out ambient noise and take the focus straight to what you’re listening to, whether it’s a new album drop or a podcast, Sony’s noise cancellation feature is powered by AI – aptly named Artificial Intelligence Noise Cancellation – in order to adapt audio to fit where you are and the levels of background noise trying to penetrate through. Whether it’s traffic or aeroplane engines, then, your headphones will adapt to drown out any external sounds.

Better still, you can also control how you hear your music and podcasts with the Sony Headphones Connect app, allowing you to shift and change controls on your smartphone to suit whatever you’re listening to.

The Sony WH-CH700N also feature instant connection with NFC One-touch, as well as Quick Charging. Able to hold up to 35 hours of juice with its rechargeable Li-ion battery, you can plug in for just ten minutes and get up to one hour of playback when you’re about to head out the door and running low.

In terms of its soundstage, the Sony WH-CH700N offer a wide frequency, boasting 40mm dome drivers that offer a depth-filled bass. Equipped with DSEE, too, these headphones can restore digital music and optimise tracks to higher quality sound.

Including the choice of Google Assistant, Alexa or Siri as your voice assistant, too, these are a feature packed pair of wireless headphones, now down to only £89.99 in this 40% off offer.

