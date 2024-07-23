Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

These headphones are a must buy for your next flight

Chris Smith By Chris Smith

The Sony WH-1000XM4 are in the hall of fame for noise cancelling headphones and, even at over four years old, remain up there with the best of them.

Amazon is selling the Sony WH-1000XM4 over-ear headphones for just £189. That’s one of the cheapest prices we’ve ever seen on a brand new pair and only £10 more expensive than the Prime Day discount. So, if you missed out, you can jump back in.

Sony WH-1000XM4 over-ear ANC headphones now just £189

Sony WH-1000XM4 over-ear ANC headphones now just £189

One of the best sets of noise cancelling over-ear headphones ever made has dropped to £189. Get the Sony WH-1000XM4 for 42% off right now.

  • Amazon
  • Was £350
  • £189
View Deal

These headphones were £350 when they came out in 2020, so it’s great to see the price come down so much, as the age goes up! Of course, the Sony WH-1000XM4 have been succeeded by the Sony WH-1000XM5, so if you want the newest pair possible, those are the cans for you.

However, if you want an absolutely brilliant pair of headphones with some of the best noise cancelling nous around, while saving at least £150 then you won’t go wrong here. There’s fast Bluetooth connectivity, great sound and battery life is rated at around 30 hours with active noise cancellation turned on, and 38 hours when turned off.

Our reviewer says: “The cheaper, more affordable price ensures these headphones are a great pair for those who can’t afford the newer model.”

He praised the superb audio, impressive noise cancellation, lightweight and comfortable design, and useful smart technology. They’re also a great update from the XM3 model too, with our tester saying the XM4 made the predecessor sound ordinary.

Our reviewer concluded: “From the comfortable, lightweight fit, to the thorough noise cancellation, intuitive smart features and the refined audio performance, Sony has knocked it out of the park with the WH-1000XM4. They’re beaten by the WH-1000XM5 but at their lower price, I’d struggle to think of a reason not to invest in one of the best-sounding ANC headphones.”

Chris Smith
By Chris Smith

Chris Smith is a freelance technology journalist for a host of UK tech publications, including Trusted Reviews. He's based in South Florida, USA.  …

