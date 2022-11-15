These five-star wireless earbuds are an absolute bargain for Black Friday

Winner of our 2022 best affordable true wireless, Cambridge Audio’s Melomania 1+ was already one of the best value earbuds at their current price and this deal has seen it drop to its lowest price we’ve seen.

At Amazon, the Melomania 1+ has had another discount, bringing it down from its current £49.99 price to £39.99. We think that’s fantastic deal for these five-star wireless earbuds.

Get the Melomania 1+ for their cheapest price yet Amazon has swung its discount axe on the Melomania 1+ earbuds, bringing them down to £39.99 for Black Friday Amazon UK

Save £10

Now £39.99 View Deal

You won’t find active noise cancellation or a transparency mode with these true wireless, but if you are in need of good sound at an excellent price, the Melomania 1+ don’t disappoint.

Following in the footsteps of the award-winning original, the Melomania 1+ are an improvement with richer bass and a smoother sounding performance that’s more detailed and offers a better sense of stereo depth with music.

Dynamically they’re flexibly in conveying loud and quiet sounds, and while they aren’t as crisp at the top end of the frequency range, we’d rate them as a better balanced listening experience. If you need earbuds for calls the Melomania 1+ has a better batting average than most with audible voice quality and solid cancellation of background noises.

Battery life is excellent for a true wireless in general, with two options to choose from in Low Power and High Performance mode. The latter offers less battery but produces better audio, while the former extracts 9 hours per bud and 50 hours in total. We have found that connectivity in busy areas can get a bit spotty but for the most part the Bluetooth connection is generally fine.

And there is the distinctive design but for most people we wouldn’t worry about its looks. They slot in comfortably and with their physical buttons, they’re easy to control and respond quickly to presses. An IPX5 rating protects them from water and sweat, making these a solid choice if you exercise outside.

At their previous price the Melomania 1+ offered excellent value and with this discount on top this is a deal not to be missed if you want high-quality affordable earbuds.