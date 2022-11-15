 large image

Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

These five-star wireless earbuds are an absolute bargain for Black Friday

Kob Monney By Kob Monney
TV & Audio Editor

Winner of our 2022 best affordable true wireless, Cambridge Audio’s Melomania 1+ was already one of the best value earbuds at their current price and this deal has seen it drop to its lowest price we’ve seen.

At Amazon, the Melomania 1+ has had another discount, bringing it down from its current £49.99 price to £39.99. We think that’s fantastic deal for these five-star wireless earbuds.

Get the Melomania 1+ for their cheapest price yet

Get the Melomania 1+ for their cheapest price yet

Amazon has swung its discount axe on the Melomania 1+ earbuds, bringing them down to £39.99 for Black Friday

  • Amazon UK
  • Save £10
  • Now £39.99
View Deal

You won’t find active noise cancellation or a transparency mode with these true wireless, but if you are in need of good sound at an excellent price, the Melomania 1+ don’t disappoint.

Following in the footsteps of the award-winning original, the Melomania 1+ are an improvement with richer bass and a smoother sounding performance that’s more detailed and offers a better sense of stereo depth with music.

Dynamically they’re flexibly in conveying loud and quiet sounds, and while they aren’t as crisp at the top end of the frequency range, we’d rate them as a better balanced listening experience. If you need earbuds for calls the Melomania 1+ has a better batting average than most with audible voice quality and solid cancellation of background noises.

Battery life is excellent for a true wireless in general, with two options to choose from in Low Power and High Performance mode. The latter offers less battery but produces better audio, while the former extracts 9 hours per bud and 50 hours in total. We have found that connectivity in busy areas can get a bit spotty but for the most part the Bluetooth connection is generally fine.

And there is the distinctive design but for most people we wouldn’t worry about its looks. They slot in comfortably and with their physical buttons, they’re easy to control and respond quickly to presses. An IPX5 rating protects them from water and sweat, making these a solid choice if you exercise outside.

At their previous price the Melomania 1+ offered excellent value and with this discount on top this is a deal not to be missed if you want high-quality affordable earbuds.

Get the Melomania 1+ for their cheapest price yet

Get the Melomania 1+ for their cheapest price yet

Amazon has swung its discount axe on the Melomania 1+ earbuds, bringing them down to £39.99 for Black Friday

  • Amazon UK
  • Save £10
  • Now £39.99
View Deal

You might like…

HP’s convertible laptop sees jaw-dropping Black Friday discount

HP’s convertible laptop sees jaw-dropping Black Friday discount

Ryan Jones 8 hours ago
Get £35 off these super-cheap JBL noise-cancelling earbuds

Get £35 off these super-cheap JBL noise-cancelling earbuds

Gemma Ryles 9 hours ago
Galaxy Watch 5 Pro scores hefty price cut ahead of Black Friday

Galaxy Watch 5 Pro scores hefty price cut ahead of Black Friday

Jon Mundy 9 hours ago
Save big on the Galaxy Watch 4 Classic before Black Friday

Save big on the Galaxy Watch 4 Classic before Black Friday

Thomas Deehan 9 hours ago
Samsung’s Odyssey G5 gaming monitor is an early Black Friday bargain

Samsung’s Odyssey G5 gaming monitor is an early Black Friday bargain

Ryan Jones 9 hours ago
Get £400 off the fantastic LG C2 OLED ahead of Black Friday

Get £400 off the fantastic LG C2 OLED ahead of Black Friday

Kob Monney 9 hours ago
Kob Monney
By Kob Monney
TV & Audio Editor
Kob began his career at What Hi-Fi?, starting in the dusty stockroom before rising up the ranks to join the editorial and production team as the Buyer’s Guide editor. Experienced in both magazine and …

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2004, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2004, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.