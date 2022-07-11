 large image

These five-star Sony WH-1000XM4 headphones are on sale for Prime Day

Gemma Ryles
Amazon Prime Day has brought us some amazing deals already, with the Sony WH-1000XM4 headphones seeing a massive price drop.

Amazon Prime Day is officially in full swing, and we’re already seeing some amazing tech getting some major price cuts.

One of the best deals we have found so far is a £141 discount on the five-star Sony WH-1000XM4 headphones, which can now be found for £209, rather than the original price tag of £350. These headphones also come bundled with an adaptor which allows users to connect the audio device up to their PC to watch movies or play games.

The headphones come with ANC, or active noise cancellation, as well as 40mm driver units with Liquid Crystal diaphragms, giving them a musical approach with an extra layer of refinement and clarity, according to our review.

We also noted that these cans extract more detail from mid-range frequencies for an even clearer performance, with the soundstage sounding punchy and clear, making these a great choice for any audiophiles out there.

The Sony WH-1000XM4 also utilise Bluetooth to connect to supported devices, with the added ability to be able to connect to two Bluetooth devices at the same time, which is ideal for anyone who needs to switch out of a movie to pick up a phone call.

The speak-to-chat feature also automatically pauses playback whenever you start talking and will pause your audio if you remove them from your head, so you don’t need to worry about missing out on conversations or missing your train announcement.

Considering we gave these earbuds five stars, we think that this discount is well worth looking at, and the perfect chance to treat yourself to some premium audio without breaking the bank.

Make sure to check back in with Trusted Reviews over the next few days as we will be finding all the best tech deals out there for Prime Day so you don’t have to worry about missing a thing.

Gemma Ryles
By Gemma Ryles linkedin Contact via linkedin
