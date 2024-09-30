These energy monitoring smart plugs are cheaper than ever

Smart plugs are always handy, but those able to monitor your energy usage could end up paying for themselves very quickly.

That’s certainly the case with this TP-Link Tapo P110M smart plug (2-pack) that has a double discount. Right now they’re reduced from £23.99 to just $15.50 when you tick the additional 6% off voucher on the product page. However, you’ll have to be quick, as the deal expires at midnight UK time on September 30.

You’ll also benefit from Prime delivery, if you’re an Amazon Prime subscriber. If not, the company is offering some customers free Prime trials ahead of the Prime Day event in October. You’ll see the offer noted in the top right corner of the product page.

The P110M works with the new Matter smart home standard, meaning you’ll be able to control it regardless of your preferred smart home ecosystem; be it Apple Home, Amazon Alexa, Google Home and Samsung SmartThings. The energy monitoring is available through the Tado app, and you’ll be able to see a Today and This Month view to compare your usage.

We reviewed these plugs as recently as May this year, and gave them a perfect five-star score. Our reviewer loved the value proposition, the energy monitoring nous and Matter compatibility. The only minor complaint was the manual power button being on the side, which made adjustments a little awkward.

Our smart home editor David Ludlow concluded: “The TP-Link Tapo P110M gets just about everything right: it’s small enough not to block other plugs; it has energy monitoring; Matter support lets it work with almost every smart home system; and it’s exceptionally good value. If you need a single smart plug, there’s little reason to look elsewhere.”