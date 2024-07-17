Check out the best Prime Day deals here

These Beats headphones are a bargain buy for iPhone users

Kob Monney By Kob Monney
TV & Audio Editor

Fans of Beats will get a kick out of this Prime Day deal, with the Studio 3 Wireless headphones having had a big reduction of their original RRP.

The Beats Studio 3 Wireless have been available on Amazon for several years (since 2020), so the price has fluctuated regularly, but with this deal they are available for the tidy sum of £139.

These headphones originally went on sale for £349. You can now get the Beats Studio 3 for £139

We reviewed this particular model back in 2018 and felt they were a good choice for Apple users but not so much Android smartphones. Why? With Apple’s W1 chip you can get instant pairing with Apple devices, and you also get better battery life (up to 22 hours with ANC) due to the presence of the Apple chip.

The connection is also rock solid with Apple devices but less so with Android.

The design is typical Beats, primarily plastic build quality but comfortable to wear over longer periods of time.

The noise-cancellation blocks out the majority of sounds on public transport, while the audio performance is a change from the early years of Beats with a less bass heavy emphasis and more mature tone. There’s a strong sense of dynamism and rhythm with these headphones that makes for an exciting listen.

These headphones aren’t the newest, especially with the Studio Pro taking their place as the brand’s flagship over-ears, but if you’re after a cheaper pair of noise-cancelling cans and appreciate the Beats’ look, these headphones are one to consider (if you’re an iOS user) for Prime Day.

