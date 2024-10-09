These Beats earbuds just overtook AirPods Pro in a massive way

These Beats earbuds have just become a better buy than their AirPods Pro 2 cousins as part of Amazon’s Prime Big Deal Days event.

You can now grab the Beats PowerBeats Pro wireless earphones for £159.99. Not only is that a 41 percent saving on their usual £269.95 RRP, but it also now makes them cheaper than the AirPods Pro 2.

Why are we drawing such a comparison, you might wonder? The AirPods Pro 2 are obviously some of the best and certainly the most high profile premium earphones on the market, but there’s also the fact that Apple itself owns Beats.

That makes these two sets of earphones kind of related, and also explains why the Beats PowerBeats Pro have the rare distinction of containing Apple’s own H1 chip.

As we noted in our review, this means that you can access “hey Siri” functionality without touching the earbuds themselves. It also helps smooth out the connection process when hooking the Beats PowerBeats Pro up to your iPhone.

Not that these excellent earphones won’t work with your Android phone. Indeed, our reviewer mostly used Android phones when testing the Beats PowerBeats Pro out, and found that they felt “perfectly at home”.

In their 4 out of 5 review, our reviewer concluded that “The Beats PowerBeats Pro are some of the least annoying true wireless earphones ever,” before adding that “they sound good too.”

Their hook-like design ensures that the Beats PowerBeats Pro stay planted on your ears, even when out for a run. They also praised their excellent nine-hour battery life.

Just picking up on that sound quality again, it used to be that Beats headphones were all style and little substance. However, the Beats PowerBeats Pro provide characteristic hefty bass without obvious boominess.

All in all, these are a strong set of earphones for the money, and particularly if you’re an iPhone user looking for a set of buds to use when out for a run.