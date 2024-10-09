Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

These Beats earbuds just overtook AirPods Pro in a massive way

Jon Mundy By Jon Mundy linkedin Contact via linkedin

These Beats earbuds have just become a better buy than their AirPods Pro 2 cousins as part of Amazon’s Prime Big Deal Days event.

You can now grab the Beats PowerBeats Pro wireless earphones for £159.99. Not only is that a 41 percent saving on their usual £269.95 RRP, but it also now makes them cheaper than the AirPods Pro 2.

Save 41% on the Beats PowerBeats Pro wireless earphones

Save 41% on the Beats PowerBeats Pro wireless earphones

Amazon is selling the Beats PowerBeats Pro wireless earphones at a 41% discount as part of its Prime Big Deal Days event.

  • Amazon
  • Save 41%
  • Now £159.99
View Deal

Why are we drawing such a comparison, you might wonder? The AirPods Pro 2 are obviously some of the best and certainly the most high profile premium earphones on the market, but there’s also the fact that Apple itself owns Beats.

That makes these two sets of earphones kind of related, and also explains why the Beats PowerBeats Pro have the rare distinction of containing Apple’s own H1 chip.

As we noted in our review, this means that you can access “hey Siri” functionality without touching the earbuds themselves. It also helps smooth out the connection process when hooking the Beats PowerBeats Pro up to your iPhone.

Not that these excellent earphones won’t work with your Android phone. Indeed, our reviewer mostly used Android phones when testing the Beats PowerBeats Pro out, and found that they felt “perfectly at home”.

In their 4 out of 5 review, our reviewer concluded that “The Beats PowerBeats Pro are some of the least annoying true wireless earphones ever,” before adding that “they sound good too.”

Their hook-like design ensures that the Beats PowerBeats Pro stay planted on your ears, even when out for a run. They also praised their excellent nine-hour battery life.

Just picking up on that sound quality again, it used to be that Beats headphones were all style and little substance. However, the Beats PowerBeats Pro provide characteristic hefty bass without obvious boominess.

All in all, these are a strong set of earphones for the money, and particularly if you’re an iPhone user looking for a set of buds to use when out for a run.

You might like…

Tempted by the Kindle Scribe? Now’s the best time to pick one up

Tempted by the Kindle Scribe? Now’s the best time to pick one up

Max Parker 21 mins ago
Amazon’s practically giving away Fitbits at this price

Amazon’s practically giving away Fitbits at this price

Hannah Davies 28 mins ago
Motorola’s Amazon deal shows why Android can’t be beaten on value

Motorola’s Amazon deal shows why Android can’t be beaten on value

Lewis Painter 37 mins ago
Forget the Pixel Watch when the Fitbit Charge 6 is so heavily discounted

Forget the Pixel Watch when the Fitbit Charge 6 is so heavily discounted

Jon Mundy 38 mins ago
Dirty carpets don’t stand a chance against this discounted Shark tool

Dirty carpets don’t stand a chance against this discounted Shark tool

Jessica Gorringe 56 mins ago
Amazon October Prime Day Deals: Last chance bargains to be claimed

Amazon October Prime Day Deals: Last chance bargains to be claimed

Thomas Deehan 1 hour ago
Jon Mundy
By Jon Mundy linkedin Contact via linkedin

Jon is a seasoned freelance writer who started covering games and apps in 2007 before expanding into smartphones and consumer tech, dabbling in lifestyle and media coverage along the way. Besides bein…

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Trusted Reviews Logo

Sign up to our newsletter

Get the best of Trusted Reviews delivered right to your inbox.

This is a test error message with some extra words