These Alexa-powered earbuds have 65% off on Amazon

Kob Monney By Kob Monney
TV & Audio Editor

Looking for a relatively inexpensive pair of true wireless buds with ANC? Well Amazon’s own Echo Buds 2 has received a massive reduction for the Prime Big Deal Days event.

Head over to Amazon UK and you’ll find the Echo Buds 2 has dropped from its RRP of £129.99 to £44.99.

We found the Echo Buds 2 to be an upgrade on the original in our four-star review, complimenting its warm audio performance, decent noise-cancellation and good call quality.

Of course, one of the main reasons to purchase the Echo Buds 2 is Alexa integration, connecting these buds to any other Amazon service or product in its massive ecosystem. The noise-cancelling is solid on when used on local transport, and given how rare it is to see ANC on a cheap earbud, if you’re after earbuds that can make the daily commute quieter, we’d recommend this pair.

Its sound has a warm and smooth quality to it, with textured low frequencies that’s make for a comfortable listen across a wide range of music genres. Battery life is five hours with ANC on, and this version also includes the wireless charging case too. We have to give some props to its call quality performance which offers good clarity and doesn’t let many distracting sounds in during a call.

As a pair of affordable ANC true wireless, the Echo Buds 2 were a solid option at its original price and an even better proposition at its cheaper price.

