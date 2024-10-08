The AirPods Max headphones are great if you’re an iPhone user, but what if you’re not? The Bowers & Wilkins Px8 are an excellent alternative for those who style and great sound.

They’ve received a discount for Amazon’s Prime Deal Day event, the black version reduced from its £599 asking price to to £423.

These AirPods Max competitors are now much cheaper

The Bowers & Wilkins Px8 are a great listen, the low frequencies are punchy and weighty, the soundstage is spaciously described, the midrange is full of detail, and the high frequencies are clearer and more detailed than previous efforts from Bowers & Wilkins. As long as you’ve got a high quality streaming servcie to feed music to these headphones, they’ll reward you with a great sound.

The noise-cancellation isn’t as good as the best in the business but capable for what it needs to do, which is cancel noise enough that it doesn’t affect the audio quality. We’d also say that call quality is up there with the best headphones available, while the wireless performance is superb. The connection between your phone and the headphones should be strong wherever you are.

They’re comfortable to wear, and stylish to boot. If you want people to notice what you’re wearing when you’re out and about, then these headphones make a distinctive statement about your tastes.

It’s not often we see a pair of Bowers & Wilkins headphones get a reduction in any sale, so we’d urge you snap these over-ears while they’re still available.

