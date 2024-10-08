Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

These AirPods Max competitors are now much cheaper

Kob Monney By Kob Monney
TV & Audio Editor

The AirPods Max headphones are great if you’re an iPhone user, but what if you’re not? The Bowers & Wilkins Px8 are an excellent alternative for those who style and great sound.

They’ve received a discount for Amazon’s Prime Deal Day event, the black version reduced from its £599 asking price to to £423.

Bowers & Wilkins excellent Px8 headphones have had more than £150 off with this deal

  • Now £423
The Bowers & Wilkins Px8 are a great listen, the low frequencies are punchy and weighty, the soundstage is spaciously described, the midrange is full of detail, and the high frequencies are clearer and more detailed than previous efforts from Bowers & Wilkins. As long as you’ve got a high quality streaming servcie to feed music to these headphones, they’ll reward you with a great sound.

The noise-cancellation isn’t as good as the best in the business but capable for what it needs to do, which is cancel noise enough that it doesn’t affect the audio quality. We’d also say that call quality is up there with the best headphones available, while the wireless performance is superb. The connection between your phone and the headphones should be strong wherever you are.

They’re comfortable to wear, and stylish to boot. If you want people to notice what you’re wearing when you’re out and about, then these headphones make a distinctive statement about your tastes.

It’s not often we see a pair of Bowers & Wilkins headphones get a reduction in any sale, so we’d urge you snap these over-ears while they’re still available.

Kob Monney
By Kob Monney
TV & Audio Editor

Kob began his career at What Hi-Fi?, starting in the dusty stockroom before rising up the ranks to join the editorial and production team as the Buyer’s Guide editor. Experienced in both magazine and …

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

