These 5-star Sony earbuds are now just £40

The Sony WF-C500 wireless earbuds are designed to not only fit comfortably in your ear but also deliver high quality sound that’s rich in detail too.

With Sony’s own Digital Sound Enhancement Engine (DSEE), high frequency and fine fade-out sounds are restored to produce audio that’s closer to the original recording, providing a more authentic listening experience.

You can even tailor how the music sounds according to your own preference by using the EQ settings found in the iOS and Android compatible Sony Connect app.

While there isn’t a dedicated active noise cancellation feature on the WF-C500s, our reviewer found that the clarity of the earbuds “helps when competing with outside noise” although it’s worth noting that there is a limit to how much noise they can dispel.

Although the design is compact and minimal, there are a few easy-to-use buttons on the earbuds that let you both control your music and make and receive calls too.

Compatible with both iPhone and Androids, you’ll also find a button on the earbuds that offers an easy way to access your smartphone’s smart assistant for hands free control.

Overall we were seriously impressed by the Sony WF-C500s and gave the wireless earbuds a perfect five-star rating. Our reviewer hailed the set as “exceptional budget earbuds, with a clarity of purpose only matched by the clarity of its sound.”

They continued by stating the earbuds have enough going for them to “tick the most important boxes – good audio, clear voices, simple operation, solid battery life, USB-C charging, and the ability to connect to a smart assistant.”

If you need a reliable set of earbuds that offer excellent sound quality for a bargain price, then you can’t do much better than the Sony WF-C500.