These 5-star self-cleaning LG earbuds are now less than half price

Thomas Deehan By Thomas Deehan linkedin Contact via linkedin
Buyers' Advice Editor

The LG UFP8 – some of our favourite wireless earbuds on the market – have now plummeted in price, falling from £179.99 to just £78.99.

That’s a massive 56% saving to be had, turning these mid-range earbuds into a truly affordable pair for a limited time. Simply put, if you’ve been after a pair of high quality earbuds for less than £100 then these are the ones you want to buy.

LG UFP8 Price Crash

LG UFP8 Price Crash

The 5-star LG UFP8 true wireless earbuds have seen their price plummet over on Amazon’s online store.

  • Amazon
  • Save 56%
  • Now £78.99
View Deal

I’ve tested out countless headphones and earbuds but the LG UFP8 are the only ones that I’ve seen fit to award with our full five-star rating. Even at its original RRP, the UFP8 were packed with so many features that they easily stood out amongst the competition.

For starters, just like all of the recent UV-enabled earbuds from LG, the UFP8 use ultra-violet light to remove up to 99.9% of bacteria when charging at the wall. Given that cleanliness goes a long way these days, it’s a handy feature to have for peace of mind.

The features don’t just stop there however – the UFP8 have considerably stronger active noise cancellation than their predecessor. This means that if you take them out on public transport or in a busy area then you won’t have to worry as you’ll still be able to hear your favourite tracks with ease.

Of course, as great as these features as, no pair of earbuds would be worth their salt if the sound quality just wasn’t up to scratch. Luckily the UFP8 deliver on that front as well, with robust sound that brings every layer to the forefront.

With the companion LG Tone Free app, you can even tweak the equaliser settings to match your preferred tastes. There’s also the option to toggle the 3D Sound Stage which makes it feel as if any given song is being played around you – it’s such a great feature that I haven’t turned it off since it was toggled.

For these reasons and more, the LG UFP8 are a tremendous pair of true wireless earbuds, but when they’re available for less than half price – they’re an absolute no brainer.

author icon

