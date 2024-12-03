There’s still 40% off this Shark Cordless Vacuum even though Black Friday is over

You can still pick up the Shark Anti Hair Wrap Cordless Vacuum (IZ202UKT) at a 40% discount, even though Black Friday has been and gone.

This is for a cordless vacuum cleaner that could be perfect for pet owners. Besides a solid 40 minute run time, the Shark IZ202UKT comes with Anti Hair Wrap Technology that prevents all lengths of hair from becoming tangled up in the brush.

It does this by using unique comb and bristle guards which remove hair as you clean. It also promises to capture more than 99% of household dust and allergens.

Elsewhere, the brush head is packs a set of bright LED headlights that will illuminate your cleaning path, showing up those dusty spots.

The Shark Anti Hair Wrap Cordless Vacuum (IZ202UKT) sports a flexible Flexology wand, which cleverly bends to help you clean under low-hanging furniture. It can also be used to fold into a tigheter storage space.

Take this bendy extension off, and you have yourself a compact handheld vacuum cleaner for cleaning stairs and cars.

Besides that 40 minute run time, this vacuum cleaner also features a removable battery that can be charged either on or off the device itself.

Each cleaner comes with three attachments, including a crevice tool for cleaning hard-to-reach areas, an upholstery tool for soft furnishings, and of course that Anti Hair Wrap Pet tool.

We haven’t reviewed this specific model as yet, which explains why it doesn’t appear on our Best Vacuum cleaner 2024 round-up, but an average score of 4.6 out of 5 from almost 2,000 customer scores on Amazon says a lot about its quality.

Black Friday might be a thing of the past, but this Shark vacuum cleaner deal as worthy of the big day itself.