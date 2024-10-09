There’s never been a better time to buy the Apple Watch Series 9

While many eyes might be on the newer Series 10, experienced deal hunters will know that the real bargains come from looking at marginally older tech. Take this fantastic Apple Watch Series 9 deal, for example.

As part of Amazon’s October Prime Day sale, the site has slashed the price of the Apple Watch Series 9 to £335. A good price, for a very good watch.

Now, with these deals, it’s always good to look at the previous price, as while Amazon is saying the discount is 22% off a £429 RRP, that’s not strictly true. The previous price, was £379 so you’re still making a healthy saving off that.

It’s also cheaper than the £429 Series 10 – so if you’re not taken with the bigger design Apple introduced this year, this is a great way of getting the 45mm edition of the wearable for a good price.

Apple Watch Series 9 Overview

A smart extension of an iPhone Pros Certain models made from recycled aluminium

Faster Siri

Accurate tracking

Very bright screen Cons Design remains the same

Health data needs to be shown better

Basic features of the Apple Watch include GPS for run tracking, an ECG and HRM for keeping an eye on your heart and various fitness tracking extras. You will need an iPhone, as there’s no support for Android – and we doubt there ever will be.

The Series 9 is well worth snapping up for anyone touting an older Apple Watch or even looking to buy their very first Apple wearable.

The display is incredibly easy to read outdoors, with an impressive peak brightness level of 2000 nits (the same as the original Apple Watch Ultra). Plus, the S9 chip allows everything to run much faster – it can even run some Siri responses on the Watch, without needing to connect to your phone.

The Apple Watch has long been an essential purchase for iPhone users, but when you can get the latest Series 9 model for such a reduced rate, it’s never been easier to recommend.

