There’s never been a better time to buy an iPhone 12

Jon Mundy By Jon Mundy linkedin Contact via linkedin

This outstanding iPhone 12 contract deal means that there’s never been a better time to buy Apple’s 2020 flagship phone.

Savvy smartphone shoppers will know that if you want to get the best value on an Apple smartphone, you buy an older model. The overall quality and future-proof performance of Apple hardware, combined with the company’s legendary legacy support and the maturity of its smartphone ecosystem means that they’re a safe bet.

Which brings us to this contract deal, which gets you an iPhone 12 on a 24 month contract, with 80GB of data (up from 60GB), for just £26 a month. You’ll only need to pay £9 up front, too.

Mobile Phones Direct is offering an ‘As New’ iPhone 12, on a 24 month contract with 80Gb of data, for just £26 a month and an upfront fee of £9.

We should note that this isn’t a brand new handset. But as part of Mobile Phones Direct’s ‘As New’ line, you can guarantee that the handset “has been meticulously inspected, tested, and restored to ensure it meets the manufacturers highest standards”. Every As New phone “will look and function like it just came out of the box.”

When you take it in that context, this contract looks like excellent value. You’ll be paying £633 overall which, when you factor in that healthy data allowance, is mighty tempting.

We liked the iPhone 12 a lot at launch, scoring it 4.5 stars out of 5 for its fantastic design (which is pretty much the same in the iPhone 14), reliable cameras, and strong performance.

In a more recent revision we noted that “It may not be the most recent iPhone, but the iPhone 12 can still offer plenty of bang for its buck”. Amen to that.

