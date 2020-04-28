HumbleBundle is offering an amazing deal on Alien: Isolation right now, selling the game for just £1.49. This is a great opportunity to bag some lockdown gaming entertainment for less.

Alien: Isolation is a fantastic game, we gave it four and a half stars and our reviewer called it “one of the best move tie-ins ever made” – so don’t mistake this deal for a sub-par bargain bin buy. The game is a survival horror title, based on the Alien film series and the chance to grab it at this bargain price is only live until 6pm GMT this evening.

For franchise fans, the events of Alien Isolation’s story take place 15 years after The original 1979 film, Alien. The protagonist, Amanda Ripley, is the daughter of the film’s hero, Ellen Ripley. The player leads Amanda through an investigation into her mother’s disappearance.

The game has a distinct stealth focus, so if you’re a fan of the later, more action-orientated Alien films, then bear in mind that this is truer to the atmosphere of the original. You’ll be sneaking around and trying to outwit a single Alien, rather than gunning down hordes of deep-space enemies.

Our reviewer said:

“The team at The Creative Assembly has followed the pacing of the film. It’s a slow-burning thriller, not a big action blockbuster, taking its time to build the tension before it even introduces the game’s monster star. The result is a game where you spend an awful lot of time worrying about what might be about to happen, then moving frantically – often in a panic – when it does. “It doesn’t help that the action is unpredictable, hitting you with shocks you won’t see coming, and an unstoppable nemesis whose behaviour can be hard to pin down. While Alien: Isolation is a test of reflexes, it’s also a test of nerve. Can you keep thinking when you’re scared and under pressure? Can you adapt and survive with death breathing down your neck?”

As one of the best survival horror games of the last decade, Alien Isolation has been a worthy purchase ever since its release – at any price. But the fact that you can now bag the title for less than a cup of coffee

Alien Isolation Deal Alien Isolation (Steam Key) One of the best survival horror games of this generation has plummeted in price for just a few hours, now costing less than a cup of coffee. Powered by Trusted Reviews About our deals

For more amazing offers, follow us @TrustedDealsUK

We may earn a commission if you click a deal and buy an item. That’s why we want to make sure you’re well-informed and happy with your purchase so that you’ll continue to rely on us for your buying advice needs.

Staff Writer George recently joined the Trusted Reviews team after graduating with an MA in Magazine Journalism from The University of Sheffield. He was previously Tech Editor for The National Student and won 'BBC…