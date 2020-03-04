There’s been another price slash on the Apple AirPods Pro

Unfortunately it looks as though this discount code has now expired, but you can follow @TrustedDeals to discover the latest price drops on tech.

The AirPods Pro, released in October last year, see huge upgrades from the original AirPods with a refresh in design, as well as a whole host of fantastic features that make these one of the strongest pair of true wireless on the market.

Still wearing Apple’s signature white jacket, the AirPods Pro come in a more bulbous design with shorter stems, a relief for those who weren’t altogether on board with the long microphone equipped stalks of their predecessors. They also take on a more snug in-ear fit, coming with the option of three interchangeable tips to ensure pure sound isolation, tapered to adapt to your ear canal.

This, then, paves the way for Apple’s Active Noise Cancellation technology, able to have it on, off, or in transparency mode. With this technology, Apple claims the ANC will continuously adapt to ensure optimal blocking out of background noise, utilising an outward facing microphone to detect outside noise, which is then stopped before it can hit your ears. The same happens with any sound inside your ear with an inward facing microphone, ensuring all you hear is your music, podcast or audiobook.

Then there’s transparency mode. Rather than cancelling out ambient noise, transparency mode heightens it for those moments you need a grip on your surroundings, from crossing the road to listening out for train announcements. Simply hold down on the satisfying force sensor on either stem to switch modes.

A gorgeous pair of true wireless earbuds especially perfect for those locked into the iOS ecosystem, the AirPods Pro offer up to 24 hours of juice with each charge holding up to 4.5 hours.

