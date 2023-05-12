Exclusive offer: Get NordVPN  + 3 additional months with code “TrustedReviews”

There’s a Sonos Beam price drop for a limited time

Offers on Sonos products are a rare thing, which is why you’ll want to pounce on this impressive price drop for the Sonos Beam Gen 2.

eBay’s just dropped a 15% off code that’ll bring the price down of the Sonos Beam from £499 to just £424.15. Just make sure to use the code KING15 at the checkout to receive the discount.

Given that the Sonos Beam Gen 2 is easily one of the best soundbars on the market right now, this is a great chance to bolster your entertainment set-up whilst saving some serious cash in the process.

If you’re unfamiliar with Sonos as a brand then let me tell you that the company’s reputation for being one of the most cutting edge companies in the world of audio isn’t overstated. From the portable Sonos Roam to the powerhouse Sonos Arc, the company delivers incredible audio quality in all of its products.

Sonos Beam Gen 2 Price Crash

Sonos Beam Gen 2 Price Crash

For a limited time, you can get the Sonos Beam Gen 2 for just £424.15 when using the code KING15 on eBay.

  • eBay
  • Use code KING15
  • Now £424.15
View Deal

The Sonos Beam stands as the company’s mid-range soundbar, but don’t let that fool you – it still brings enough power to the table to completely decimate the competition. While the Gen 2 version of the Beam doesn’t add much more than support for Dolby Atmos, it still stands on incredible foundations and the difference between the soundbar and your TV speakers will feel like night and day.

In his five-star review for the Sonos Beam Gen 2, Home Technology Editor David Ludlow wrote: “A step up from the previous model, the Sonos Beam (Gen 2) adds an extra dimension to sound, literally, with its clever virtual Dolby Atmos support. Loud, nicely balanced and capable of bringing a cinematic experience, this soundbar is a great addition to a smaller or secondary TV.”

Only outdone by the pricier Sonos Arc, the Sonos Beam is still the soundbar that we’d recommend to most people, and while it’s available for this significantly cheaper price, there’s never been a better time to pick one up.

Just be aware that the code is only available until May 16th, and that’s assuming that stock for the Sonos Beam will still be available until then. Simply put, if you want cinematic style audio in your home then it’s better not to wait around.

