There’s a secret Fire TV Stick 4K deal – here’s how to get it

You can snag the recently updated Fire TV Stick 4K, with Alexa voice remote, for just £34.99 over at Argos.

Anyone looking to upgrade their streaming experience before winter fully kicks in should look no further, the Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K is the perfect companion to binge your favourite show.

Courtesy of Argos’ eBay store, these 2021-edition Fire TV Sticks are now just £34.99, a whole £15 off the RRP of £49.99 which isn’t currently listed on the product page, making this an easy deal to miss.

Secret Fire TV Stick 4K 2021 Deal The Amazon Fire TV Stick will integrate well into an Amazon ecosystem, making it easier than ever to navigate your TV as Alexa can help you pick your next favourite show to binge on. Argos

RRP £49.99

Now £34.99 View Deal

This particular Fire TV Stick can stream content at up to 4K so you can enjoy a more immersive and detailed TV experience.

Plus, this Fire TV Stick comes with voice control; Alexa is a handy helper and will integrate well if you already have an Amazon ecosystem in your home.

It also means you can control your TV with your own voice, so you can say goodbye to the endless scrolling that comes when you can’t decide what to watch next.

Anyone who’s not used a Fire TV Stick before will be pleased to know that the set-up is wonderfully easy; just plug the Fire Stick into your TVs HDMI port and the USB cable into a power source, after which you just need to sign into your Amazon account.

And while we haven’t been able to review this Fire Stick specifically, previous iterations have scored well for their ease of use and well-designed UI.

With access to all major streaming services such as Netflix, YouTube, BBC iPlayer and of course, Prime Video, the Fire TV Stick simplifies your home viewing experience as an all-in-one device.

Discounted Fire TV Sticks do have a tendency to fly off the virtual shelves so if you do fancy making use of this superb deal then there’s no time like the present.